2016 Game on Sale for $3 Ahead of the Sequel Releasing in 2026

Indie games provide some of the best entertainment in the gaming industry. They often take big risks, try experimental gameplay, and aren’t afraid to make unique and exciting experiences that don’t align with mainstream expectations. Sadly, this can result in games missing the mark and fading to obscurity. But that is not the case with this 2016 title that has a sequel releasing next year, and for a limited time, the first Speedrunners is on sale for an incredible price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speedrunners is currently available on Steam for just $2.99, with a 4-Pack also available for $7.99. Buying the game on its own gives you access to one of the most chaotic party games ever made, but you can grab additional copies to gift to your friends and get them in on the madness as well. This deal is currently only available on PC through Steam until December 15th.

Speedrunners Is a Must Play Indie Hit

Speedrunners is a unique game that somehow cranked up the speed of Mario Kart. It features competitive four-player platforming, but rather than working together, players aim to claim first place. Whether you rely on skill, hitting your rivals with items, or mastering the grappling hook is up to you, but all ways provide a great deal of fun.

At just $2.99, this is a fantastic deal. Even for a game released in 2016, Speedrunners is a ton of fun. While the main appeal will be the competitive racing, there are other game modes to enjoy. Regardless of what you enjoy, the amount of content for such a low price will provide countless hours of fun. And with a more expansive and chaotic sequel on the horizon, there are few platforming and multiplayer games more exciting than Speedrunners.

More Chaotic Multiplayer Deals

Speedrunners isn’t the only exciting and chaotic multiplayer racing platforming game on sale. Ultimate Chick Horse provides a similar experience but with more emphasis on creating levels. Make Way is another multiplayer racing title that evokes the same feeling and is currently on sale as well.

For those who prefer to engage with their fellow players, Stick Fight: The Game is an absolute blast of a multiplayer title. And finally, players who enjoy the same chaos but with a cooperative nature, both Overcooked 2 and Unrailed! are excellent multiplayer games that are also on sale.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!