2022 RPG Only $13 on PS5 for Black Friday

As the winter holiday season approaches, we’re getting some of the best game deals of the year. From price cuts on consoles to massive Black Friday deals across platforms, it’s a great time to stock up for less. And if you like a solid RPG, Best Buy has a discount on a great 2022 release you won’t want to miss. Soul Hackers 2, a 2022 JRPG from Atlus, is discounted across platforms, with the best deal for PS5 gamers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Best Buy is currently offering a ton of tech deals for Black Friday, and that includes physical games. From now until December 1st, a physical PS5 copy of Soul Hackers 2 is just $12.99 at Best Buy. The game is also discounted for Xbox Series X, but at a slightly smaller margin, bringing it to $14.99.

Is Soul Hackers 2 Worth Buying for $13?

Image courtesy of Sega and Atlus

At full price, Soul Hackers 2 costs $59.99 on all platforms. So, you’re saving a good bit on the RPG with this deal. But what is the game actually about? Soul Hackers 2 is more of a spiritual successor than a true sequel, so you don’t need to play Soul Hackers to enjoy this one. It features turn-based combat, putting you in the middle of a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society. As a Devil Summoner, you harness supernatural powers to defeat your foes and save the world.

So, is Soul Hackers 2 worth your time and money? If you like JRPGs, cyberpunk, and anime vibes, especially the flavor typically delivered by Atlus and Sega games like Persona, the answer is probably yes. That said, the game sits at Mostly Positive on Steam, with a mixed review rating on Metacritic. If you like the grind of a turn-based JRPG, this might be for you. If you don’t, it may not be worth it even at $13.

Other Deals You May Be Interested In

Image courtesy of ShiftUp and PlayStation Publishing

If you enjoy RPGs and/or great deals for PlayStation, here are a few other current discounts that should be on your radar.

If any of these games have been on your wishlist, now is probably a great time to grab them for a lower price than usual.

Are you hoping to see any specific games go on sale this holiday season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!