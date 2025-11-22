10 Best Deals Right Now in the PlayStation Store’s 2025 “Black Friday” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “Black Friday” sale for 2025 is one of the biggest sales of the year. It’s the season for that, after all. A decent amount of 2025’s most notable games are on a deep discount (or, in some instances, a slight one) and mean players can get another shot at the greatest before they finalize their Game of the Year lists.

While it has been tricky to narrow down this list, here are 10 of the best discounts in the 2025 “Black Friday” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until December 1st at 11:59 pm PT.

10) Project Warlock

Image Courtesy of Retrovibe

Price: $2.99 or $2.24 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $14.99

There are plenty of boomer shooters, but Project Warlock is still one of the better ones, despite its title implying that it’s an unfinished game. This shooter empowers players by giving them a whole host of powerful guns and magical spells that lay waste to all sorts of demons and monsters. It still abides by many established genre rules, but there’s something to be said for how well it fits the mold and delivers a rewarding shooter with plenty of blood and powerful shotguns.

9) DOOM: The Dark Ages Premium Edition

image Courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

Price: $49.99 / $99.99

DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of the best shooters of 2025, and it’s already on a deep discount. This game slows players down when compared to DOOM Eternal, but that gives it a tempo all its own that still lets the players revel in their destructive prowess. Players have to weave in and out of bullet patterns in order to land parries and hit hard with their array of guns and melee tools. It’s a rewarding rhythm that demonstrates why id Software is so beloved. This version also comes with the upcoming campaign expansion, something id has only teased lightly over a few livestreams.

8) Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image Courtesy of Sony INteractive Entertainment

Price: $29.39 / $69.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is wonderful follow-up to the 2018 hit. This sequel refines the adrenaline-fueled melee combat of the original, as well as the stealth gameplay that was a little underbaked in the original, but the true star is the swinging. Getting through the Big Apple is much faster now thanks to speedier swinging and the all-powerful Web-Wings that allow players to glide between skyscrapers with ease. There are a few weak story threads, especially in Miles Morales’ case, but its narrative is strong overall because it centers on the characters, both the super and not-so-super. Insomniac Games has risen to prominence over the last few years, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 makes it easy to see why.

7) Metal Eden

Image Courtesy of Deep Silver

Price: $19.99 / $39.99

Metal Eden is like if DOOM Eternal took place in a failed cyberpunk utopia. This frenetic first-person shooter puts momentum first, as players have to float, wall run, double jump, and grapple around just to stay in one piece. Tight ammo management also ensures players have to constantly switch weapons in order to keep up the pressure, a controversial yet brilliant choice it apes from Eternal. Useful upgrades and a slick visual style play their part, but it’s these combat essentials that make Metal Eden such an incredible shooter.

6) Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Price: $11.99 / $29.99

It is remarkable that the Prince of Persia series got its best game decades after its birth with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This search action platformer doesn’t just play the hits but instead excels through its immaculate presentation and responsive controls. Its combo-driven combat is surprisingly smooth. Its platforming sections are deviously tricky and intuitive. The visual style takes inspiration from exaggerated anime animations and Persian culture to create a look all its own. When combined with a well-told story and gratifying power curve, The Lost Crown is able to sit atop the Mount Olympus (or Mount Qaf, in this case) of the best games in the genre. Its Mask of Darkness DLC is also on sale and is a tricky gauntlet of spike-heavy platforming challenges that fits well inside the base game.

5) Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Price: $49.69 / $69.99

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is Kojima Productions’ safest sequel, but that still means it’s an unforgettable experience. This second title takes a lot of what made the first game so enticing — the long and solemn treks across the barren land, strategizing about what tools to take on each journey, weird cutscenes — and doubles down. While there’s been an effort to sand off some of the edges and give players more guns (which is disappointing), On the Beach offers a wide array of gadgets for players to take advantage of in their lengthy journeys. And the story is undeniably something from Kojima Productions: shot well, absolutely gorgeous, full of new ideas, and absolutely incomprehensible most of the time. It’s a little watered down when compared to the original and not all of KojiPro’s quirks land, but it’s still such a wild experience.

4) Dead Space

IMage Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Price: $10.49 / $69.99

The Dead Space remake is one of the best remakes of all time. This 2023 title takes the best parts of the 2008 original like the atmosphere, lore, and stressful gunplay and focuses on making each facet even better. More realistic lighting, darker shadows, and more involved sound design make the USG Ishimura an even scarier setting. Protagonist Isaac Clarke’s new voice and better realized story makes its narrative even easier to get invested in. Strategically dismembering each beast is an endlessly rewarding gameplay loop that makes exploring the Ishimura’s halls even more thrilling. Even the simple addition of backtracking is fantastic and fitting since it lets the games procedural scare system take center stage and kill the predictability that makes other horror games less magical on repeat runs. Electronic Arts may have killed the series again, but at least it went out on one of the genre’s best.

3) Dave the Diver

Image Courtesy Minirocket

Price: $11.99 / $19.99

Dave the Diver is so charming that it almost becomes insidious. It has players simply fishing and preparing for a shift at the sushi shop, but it’s a brilliant hook that makes the game hard to put down. Catching fish to sell at the restaurant in order to buy more upgrades to catch more fish is gratifying because of how intertwined these two systems are. The sushi sections call for players to manage their time and skills well within the span of a few minutes, which makes for a welcome change of pace for the stress that comes with diving into the ocean’s depths. It’s all about managing upgrades and growing in power and is given even more life through its silly characters and soothing pixelated art style and music.

2) Silent Hill f

Image Courtesy of Konami

Price: $48.99 / $69.99

Silent Hill f will be remembered as one of the classic Silent Hill games much like Silent Hill 2. It’s a chilling experience with a number remarkably well-crafted scares that change with every difficulty, and while that strength plays a pivotal role in this game’s success, f will persist because of its intricately crafted narrative.

f comments on injustices of 1960s Japan and through the lens of a rebellious teenager and does so with a level of nuance and respect the medium (much less AAA games) rarely has. There’s so much to dig into and a ton of ways to interpret its dreamlike scenes that give players enough without spilling out every single detail. It uses striking imagery and the name of the franchise to entice players but keeps them hooked through how well its narrative is conveyed.

1) Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Price: $38.99 / $129.99

Star Wars Outlaws hits a lot of the typical Ubisoft bullet points but does so in a universe that hasn’t had a big open world like this. And that novelty is important. Jetting around on a speeder, rolling through a seedy cantina, blasting Stormtroopers, and hanging out with a little lizard-like alien companion are all great experiences because of how well this game understands the more traditional Star Wars tenets. Its story lacks oomph and doesn’t fully come together, yet it remains a notable overall experience because of how well it realizes the open-world Star Wars fantasy, even if it is being filtered through a traditional Ubisoft lens. This version also comes with all the DLC, which lets players galivant with noted Star Wars characters Lando Calrissian and Hondo Ohnaka.

