2024 AAA PS5 Game Normally $70 on Sale for Just $5.59 for Limited Time

A 2024 AAA PS5 game that normally costs $70 on the PlayStation Store is available for just $5.59 for a limited time. This huge PSN discount is thanks to a massive 92% cut on the 2024 action-adventure shooter, the biggest discount the PS5 game has ever received on the PS Store. That said, this deal is only available for a limited time and is specifically set to expire on December 2. Meanwhile, the deal is limited to the PlayStation Store, which consquently means it is limited to digital copies of the PlayStation 5 game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

$5.59 for a AAA PS5 game is obviously an incredible deal; however, the game in question was one of the more contentious releases of 2024, and for some, one of the most disappointing games of 2024. To this end, the idea of paying $70 for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an absurd proposition, but paying $5.59 for it is a much more enticing option, even if it is not Rocksteady Studios’ finest work.

Play video

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with this 2024 DC game, it was released by WB Games on February 2, 2024, as a spin-off of the acclaimed Batman: Arkham series from the same developer. Unfortunately, it is nowhere near the same quality as the Batman: Arkham games, a substantial disappointment when you consider fans of the UK studio waited nine years after 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight for it.

To this end, upon release, it garnered a Metacritic score of 60, though we were a little more positive on it in our official review. Whatever the case, it is not worth paying $70 for it or anything close to $70. If you are curious about it or a big Suicide Squad fan, then $5.59 is a much more compelling offer, especially when you consider this is about $0.25 per hour of content. That’s a literal quarter for every hour of content for a game that costs a few hundred million to make. That said, those on PS5 Pro will not find any additional value in this, as the game is not a PS5 Pro-enhanced game.

Meanwhile, for those curious, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League actually has a 3.2 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, which is obviously not sufficient considering the caliber of the studio, the IP involved, and the budget used to make it, but it’s not the worst score either. There are fans of the DC game, just not a ton.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.