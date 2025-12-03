$30 PS4 Game Drops to Just $1.49 in Final Sale of 2025

Horror games have seen a resurgence of late, with titles like Silent Hill f and Cronos: The New Dawn taking the genre to new heights. But before these releases, horror fans have seen all sorts of impressive and terrifying titles. One such game, which many consider a masterpiece, is currently on sale at an incredible price for a limited time. Not only that, but it is by the team responsible for some of the best horror games ever made. That game is SOMA, and now is the best time to pick it up.

Horror fans can grab SOMA for just $1.49 on the PlayStation Store. While the game is available on other platforms, Sony is currently offering the best deal. The deal marks the price down from $29.99 until December 23rd. This is one of the lowest prices the game has ever seen, and may see for quite some time, especially considering how far away Halloween 2026 is.

SOMA Is a Steal at $1.49

SOMA being marked down to just $1.49 is an incredible deal. It is one of the best-reviewed horror games and has a fantastic narrative that goes from frightening. It explores psychological themes that will stick with you long after the credits roll. Not only that, but the gameplay is an excellent evolution of what Frictional Games implemented in Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which is another acclaimed horror game.

For those who haven’t played the game but have been on the fence, this is easily one of the best deals SOMA has ever seen. Even those who have already played it and wouldn’t mind a second playthrough shouldn’t skip this deal. Frictional Games is one of the horror game powerhouses, and supporting them, even with a measly $1.49, is a great way to show your appreciation for its work and continue to show that horror games have a place in modern gaming.

Horror Fans Shouldn’t Skip These Deals Either

The PlayStation Store has an abundance of horror games on sale right now as part of the Year-End sales. This includes multiple Resident Evil titles, including the fan favorite, Resident Evil 4. Mentioned above, the recently released Silent Hill f & Silent Hill 2 Deluxe Dual Pack is also discounted.

Fractional Games’ Amnesia: The Bunker is also discounted to $3.74 if you enjoy the studio’s style of game. In this same vein is Alien: Isolation, a horror game that made its name through the terrifying Alien AI. While Halloween typically offers the best deals on horror games, this sale is nothing to ignore.

