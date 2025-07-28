Acclaimed Nintendo Switch Horror Game Surprises Fans With Free Switch 2 Upgrade

Nintendo Switch 2 has been available for less than two months now. In that time, we’ve seen quite a few games on the original Switch given upgrades on the new system. The vast majority of these games have been those published by Nintendo, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, some third-parties have also started taking advantage of the technological leap, adding improved visuals and frame rates to existing games. This morning, another existing Switch game saw an upgrade on Switch 2, with no advance notice from the game’s developers.

SOMA was released on Nintendo Switch just last week, and developer Frictional Games and publisher Abylight Studios have wasted no time releasing a new update. According to a press release, the SOMA update on Nintendo Switch 2 has “improved resolution, with a more stable refresh rate, better textures and reduced loading times.” This is all great news for those that just bought the game, especially since it’s totally free. It might even convince Nintendo Switch 2 owners to buy the game, if they were already on the fence. In a post on X/Twitter, Abylight Studios provided side-by-side comparisons, showcasing the improvements.

A #NintendoSwitch2 patch for SOMA is already available. Enjoy:



– Improved resolution.

– More stable frame rate.

– Faster loading times.

– Better textures.



This is just the beginning. Our team is hard at work developing additional exclusive features for the new console, so… pic.twitter.com/ZSMfBCLxEs — Abylight Studios 🎮 CITADELUM-EXOGRAPHER-ANOXIA (@abylight) July 28, 2025

While this is all great news, Abylight Studios has confirmed that more improvements are on the way for SOMA on Nintendo Switch 2. No specific details have been revealed just yet, but apparently the developer plans on rolling out “new patches with exclusive features in the coming weeks.” It’s impossible to say what those might be at the moment, but hopefully the developers find further ways to make this an even better experience on Nintendo Switch 2.

In a response to one fan on X/Twitter, Abylight Studios hinted that a physical version of SOMA could be in the works for Switch or Switch 2. Given how popular physical games have been on Nintendo systems, that doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Over the last 8 years, Switch owners have built up huge collections of physical games, and many go out of their way to wait for a physical version to be offered. However, those that don’t mind digital might want to jump on SOMA right now, as the game is currently being offered at a 17% discount, knocking the game down to just $24.99 on the eShop. That discount is only available through July 31st at 2:59 a.m. ET.

Hopefully the Switch 2 improvements for SOMA are a sign of good things to come from a lot more developers. There are quite a few Switch 1 games that could use some improvements in terms of both graphics and overall performance. If developers can really push the new system and take advantage of the improvements to frame rate and graphics, it could get newcomers to try games they might have otherwise skipped in the past.

Have you checked out SOMA on Nintendo Switch 2 yet? Does this free update make you more likely to buy the game?