Remaster of PS1 Game From 1996 Stealth Releases on Nintendo Switch 2

A remaster of a PS1 game from 1996 has been stealth-released on the Nintendo Switch 2 via the eShop, where it costs $29.99. We knew the game was coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but we did not have a release date. And then this week, Revolution Software dropped the port out of nowhere, almost exactly one year after releasing it on the Nintendo Switch.

More specifically, those on Nintendo Switch 2 can now download and play Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged, a remaster of 1996’s Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars. For those unfamiliar with the latter, it is a point-and-click adventure game from Revolution Software that debuted in October of 1996 via the PC and Mac, before coming to PS1 later the same year. And the PS1 is the only console the game ever came to, at least in its original form. It is the first game in the broader Broken Sword series, and earned an 81 on GameRankings back in the day. Saying it was a pioneer in the genre may be an overstatement, but it was certainly a notable release, especially for the genre on console.

As for the remaster, it enhances the 1996 classic with 4K remastered visuals and pairs this with enhanced audio. Beyond this, it is the same game as the original. And it’s a good remaster at that, as evidenced by its 84 on Metacritic, which is a higher score than the original game earned. Meanwhile, its user reviews are even better. There are no user reviews on the Nintendo eShop, but on Steam, for example, the adventure game has a 96% approval rating, which gives it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating. This is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

“It’s a thrill to see Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars – Reforged make its way to Nintendo Switch 2,” said Revolution Software founder and CEO Charles Cecil about the new release. “The extra power of the new hardware lets the game truly shine — I think the 4K visuals are genuinely breathtaking and, with full mouse support, this is arguably the most faithful way to experience this Reforged version of George and Nico’s first adventure.”

If this PS1 game does not tickle the nostalgia, the good news is that there are alternatives. Like every legacy console, the PS1 is being mined considerably right now. To this end, just the other week, it was revealed that a 2001 PS1 game never ever re-released before is returning.

