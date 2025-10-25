$50 Nintendo Switch Game on Sale for $5 for Limited Time

A Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $50 on the Nintendo eShop is currently 90% off, which means it is available for just $5. This is the cheapest the Nintendo Switch game has ever been. There is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, an RPG; however, it is playable on the Switch 2 via the console’s backward compatibility with its predecessor.

This new Nintendo eShop deal is available until November 1. After November 1, Bandai Namco and Media Vision’s Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition — which is technically two games in one — will revert to its normal price point. Bandai Namco does, on occasion, discount its games beyond 90%, so it could one day be cheaper, but it doesn’t do this often. Meanwhile, considering this is the cheapest the RPG has been since its release several years ago, there’s no reason to expect it to get cheaper than this anytime soon.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, it is an RPG that was released in 2016, at least in the West. It actually debuted a year earlier in Japan in 2015. It is notably the fifth installment in the Digimon Story series as the follow-up to 2010’s Super Xros Wars, and the first released for home consoles. More than this, it was the first Digimon game released in the West since 2007’s Digimon World Dawn and Dusk. And it helped revitalize the franchise in the West.

Upon release, the RPG garnered a 75 on Metacritic and has sold 2.5 million units to date. It then got a sequel in 2017, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory, which is bundled in with Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth in this “Complete Edition.” In other words, in this deal, you are getting both games. Upon release, Hacker’s Memory garnered a similar reception to its predecessor.

Great Timing

The timing of this deal is noteworthy because Bandai Namco recently released Digimon Story: Time Stranger, the follow-up to Hacker’s Memory, which is quietly one of the best RPGs of 2025. Unfortunately, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is not available currently on Switch or Switch 2, but the expectation is that this will change eventually.

Meanwhile, if this deal does not tickle your fancy, one of the best Nintendo Switch games is currently available for $2 on the Nintendo eShop until November 7.