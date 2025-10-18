Nintendo eShop Makes One of the Best Switch Games Only $2

One of the best Nintendo Switch games is only $2 on the Nintendo eShop until November 7. This deal is the result of a 90% discount on the Nintendo Switch game, which is the biggest discount it has ever received on the Nintendo eShop. And it will never receive a bigger discount than this because the Nintendo eShop does not allow games to be discounted below $2. So this is the cheapest Nintendo fans will ever score the Switch game. Unfortunately, for Switch 2 owners, there is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version, but the game is playable on the new 2025 console via backward compatibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, between now and November 7, all Switch and Switch 2 users can cop one of 2016’s best games, Inside, for a measly $2. If you don’t like horror games, but are looking for something with some tension and atmosphere to play this Halloween season, then Inside is a very good option.

Play video

About the Game

For those who don’t know about Inside, it is the sophomore release from the Danish studio Playdead, and it remains the latest release from the studio. It is also the successor to 2010’s Limbo. And like its predecessor, it was received with critical acclaim upon release. To this end, it boasts a 93 on Metacritic, and it was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2016. In addition to this nomination, it was also nominated for Best Narrative, nominated for Best Music/Sound Design, won Best Art Direction, and won Best Independent Game. It is also often cited as one of the best games of all time, especially within its genre.

A narrative-driven puzzle platformer, Inside stars a young boy who finds himself at the center of a mysterious, dark project, alone, and being hunted. Combining both puzzle solving and platforming, neither of which is particularly difficult for those normally repelled by either of these genres, Inside runs about three to four hours long. This obviously isn’t the longest game, but the three to four hours are intense, incredibly atmospheric, and ultimately far more memorable than any three to four hours of most games.

Predecessor Also $2

Not only has Inside been discounted to just $2 on the Nintendo eShop, but its aforementioned 2010 predecessor, Limbo, has also been discounted to just $2 on Nintendo Switch. You don’t need to play Limbo to play Inside, as the two are not related. And in many ways, Inside is simply just a superior version of Limbo. However, Limbo is one of 2010’s best games for a reason, and also a steal at $2.

If neither of these games tickles your fancy, or you don’t have $2, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can currently grab a 2021 RPG for free. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.