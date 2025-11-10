Bethesda Giving Away RPG for Free

Xbox’s Bethesda is giving away an RPG from the PS4 and Xbox One console generations. Unfortunately, for those on PlayStation or Xbox platforms, while the game is available on these platforms, this new giveaway is set to be limited to PC. In addition to this, it is not live yet, nor will it be until November 13. Once it is live, it is unclear how long it will be available for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following last month, when it gave away two single-player Fallout games, Bethesda has followed this up with another free Fallout game. Joining Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas is Fallout 76. Come November 13, all three of these Fallout games will be free with Prime Gaming. The former, Fallout 3, is available for free until November 26, while Fallout: New Vegas is free until November 19. There is no timeline for Fallout 76’s availability, but considering the other two were made free for about a month, this will presumably repeat with Fallout 76.

Subscription Required

As noted, this free game is locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription, as it comes courtesy of Prime Gaming. Now, there are over 260 million Amazon Prime subscribers, almost none of whom are subscribed for Prime Gaming, a secondary appeal of the subscription. As a result, for many, this is just a free game on top of their subscription.

Fallout 76 — which is part of Prime Gaming’s November 2025 lineup — is a 2018 release from Bethesda Game Studios, and different than the other two free Fallout games because it is not a single-player RPG, but an MMORPG. It is also notably the first multiplayer game from Bethesda Game Studios, and a prequel to other games in the series.

As you may know, upon release, it received a fairly negative reaction and was one of the flops of its year. However, through extensive support — which continues to this day — it made a substantial comeback. In 2025, it is still played by many and is viewed rather positively. To this end, it is getting a substantial free update next month.

Fallout 76 normally costs $40 on PC — whether Steam, Epic Games Store, or any other digital PC storefront — so this represents an appreciable amount of savings for Amazon Prime subscribers.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.