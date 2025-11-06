Prime Gaming Reveals Free Games Lineup for November 2025

Amazon has today announced the lineup of free games that will join the Prime Gaming catalog in November 2025. Over the past month, 14 new games were added to Prime Gaming, some of which are the most popular games of all-time. Titles like Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, and XCOM 2 were the biggest highlights of the past month, with Empty Shell, Tormented Souls, and Hellslave also hitting the platform. Now, Amazon will look to keep up this momentum in November as it begins to roll out a slate of 13 new games over the course of the month.

Available beginning today, these 13 new titles on Prime Gaming will be added to the service on a weekly basis. The standout games of the month include New Tales from the Borderlands, Fallout 76, Fort Solis, and Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition. Four of the 13 games are downloadable starting today, and as a reminder, they’re all only downloadable for PC.

You can get a look at the full slate of Prime Gaming free games for November right here:

Available Now

New Tales from the Borderlands

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series

Gas Station Simulator

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories

Available November 13th

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition

Fallout 76

Fort Solis

Dark City: Kyiv Collector’s Edition

Available November 20th

PlateUp!

Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series

Dream Tactics

Available November 26th

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 Collector’s Edition

Gunslugs

All in all, this is a pretty strong group of games for November. Fallout 76, in particular, is nice to see as it has been added in the wake of two previous Fallout games hitting the service. Fort Solis and New Tales from the Borderlands have also had some mixed responses from players, so for them to be downloadable for free means that many can check them out without having to throw down money.

Per usual, all of these free games are only available to those with active Amazon Prime memberships. In addition, the platforms that each title will be accessible upon varies. Some of the codes that Prime Gaming hands out will be for the Epic Games Store, while others will be for GOG and the Microsoft Store. These games will also all leave Prime Gaming at different times and will remain available to download beyond the end of November.

