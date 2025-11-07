Epic Games Store Has 3 Bonus Free Games This Week

The Epic Games Store has received three additional free games this week that users weren’t expecting. Within the past day, Epic kicked off its latest round of free offers that will last until November 13th. This time around, Felix the Reaper is free alongside a $100 bundle of in-game items for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. For those who might not be thrilled by this weekly handout, though, another platform is doling out three titles for EGS that could be much more enticing.

As of this week, Prime Gaming has added three more games to its constantly rotating library of free PC games. This time around, New Tales from the Borderlands, Gas Station Simulator, and Lovecraft’s Untold Stories have landed on the platform and represent the first wave of additions in November. The way that this relates to the Epic Games Store is that the codes Prime Gaming gives out to those who claim these deals are all compatible with EGS. So if you want to bolster your Epic Store library with three more games for nothing, this is a fantastic way to do so.

Obviously, the caveat with this offer is that it is only available to those with an active Amazon Prime membership. While this means that the three games aren’t completely “free” in the usual sense, this promotion is one that tens of millions of subscribers already qualify for around the globe. As such, there’s a decent chance that you can take advantage of this slate of deals for yourself without needing to go out of your way to subscribe to Prime.

Perhaps the best part of this deal is that unlike the weekly free games on EGS, these giveaways on Prime Gaming won’t be expiring soon. New Tales from the Borderlands will be available to claim until February 4th, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories will be live until December 10th, and Gas Station Simulator will stick around until January 7th. So if you happen to become aware of this offer in the days or weeks after it first began, hopefully, you’ll still be able to snag all three games for yourself.

