Epic Games Store’s Final Free Game of 2025 Is Live (And It’s a Good One)

The final free game of 2025 on the Epic Games Store has now become available. For the better part of the past two weeks, Epic has been giving out a free PC game each day on the Epic Store as a way of celebrating the holiday season. This promotion has resulted in hundreds of dollars of games being handed out for absolutely nothing and has helped EGS users bolster their digital libraries by a substantial amount. Now, with 2025 set to soon come to an end, the final daily offer on the Epic Store has come about, and it happens to be for a fantastic video game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question that is now free on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours is that of Chivalry 2. Developed by Torn Banner Studios and released in 2021, Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer action game that takes place in a medieval setting. Chivalry 2 has been quite popular since it launched and continues to retain an active player base to this day. For those who haven’t checked it out for themselves before, this free deal on the Epic Store will allow them to give it a shot without having to spend $40 on its usual price.

As mentioned, today is the final daily free game that Epic will be doling out for its holiday promo. This means that come tomorrow, January 1st, at 11:00am ET, this offer for Chivalry 2 will have concluded. In its place, two free games are then set to become available on EGS, but the identity of these games hasn’t yet been revealed. Once we learn more about what these new weekly freebies on the Epic Store are, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

To learn more about Chivalry 2 and whether or not it may be of interest to you, you can get a look at a trailer for the game alongside its official description below.

Chivalry 2

Play video

Synopsis: “Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Dominate massive, 64-player battlefields. Catapults tear the earth apart as you lay siege to castles, set fire to villages and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!