Fallout Game Now Free for Millions Thanks to New Offer

A popular game in Bethesda’s Fallout series is now free to download and keep for millions around the globe. At this point, it has been over seven years since the last mainline Fallout game was released. Despite this, Bethesda has continued to keep the franchise alive by developing a TV series and, most recently, releasing a 10-year anniversary edition of Fallout 4. Now, for those looking to dive into the franchise further without having to throw down their own money, a new deal has come about that’s too good to pass up.

As of this week, Fallout 76 has become free to download via Prime Gaming. Released in 2018, Fallout 76 puts a multiplayer spin on the traditional Fallout game formula and lets players loose within West Virginia. While it wasn’t very well-received upon its launch, Bethesda has continued to improve F76 by a considerable amount over the years thanks to new updates and additional expansions. Now, it’s free to download and retain permanently.

The caveat with this promotion is that Fallout 76 isn’t outright “free” in the normal sense. Instead, to claim the game, you need an active Amazon Prime membership. While this might represent a barrier to entry for some, there’s a good chance that most Fallout fans already have a Prime subscription since it’s required to watch the Fallout TV show on Prime Video.

If you do opt to claim Fallout 76 through this giveaway, you’ll be granted a code for the game on PC that is compatible with the Microsoft Store. Once you redeem the code on this platform, you’ll then be able to download Fallout 76 and play it for yourself. The deal itself is set to run from now until December 17th, which just so happens to be the same day that Fallout Season 2 will drop on Prime Video.

To learn more about Fallout 76 and whether or not it might be for you, you can check out one of the game’s latest trailers alongside its official description below.

Synopsis: “Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.”