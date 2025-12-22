One of the Best Forgotten RPGs and Its Two Sequels Now Only $3.74

One of the best, yet often forgotten, RPGs of the last decade is now available for only $3.74, the lowest price it has ever been. Better yet, the same applies to its two sequels, letting RPG fans score the entire trilogy for less than $12. The RPG series in question is available on both console and PC; however, this new deal is limited to Steam.

The 85% discount that facilitates these low prices is set to expire on January 5. Until then, PC gamers and RPG fans can score The Banner Saga, Banner Saga 2, and Banner Saga 3 for dirt cheap. For those unfamiliar with this series, they are some of the best tactical RPGs of the last decade. The series debuted in 2014 via Stoic, a team, at the time, largely comprised of former BioWare talent. Upon release, the first game garnered a 92 on Metacritic. Then, in 2016, Banner Saga 2 followed, earning an 87 on Metacritic. Then the series finished in 2018, with Banner Saga 3, which earned an 88 on Metacritic. Despite the moderate commercial success, a strong critical reception, and a hardcore cult following, The Banner Saga is often forgotten when talking about modern great RPGs. This may be partially because the series is over, or at least on ice for the time being.

About the Series

“Weave your own thread through this epic Viking RPG adventure with the Banner Saga Trilogy,” reads an official description of the series. “Guide your caravan across the landscape of a breaking world, where the sun has stopped in the sky, and the gods are dead. Bold leadership decisions, wise use of resources, and skillful battle tactics are vital to ensure that you and your clans make it through alive. Who can you trust, how will you protect your allies, and what choices will you make as the Darkness draws near?”

Those who decide to check out the trilogy should expect a runtime of about 30 hours, with each game roughly 10 hours long. However, given the fact that players can make substantial choices throughout the trilogy, which have a massive impact on how things unfold, there is a lot of replayability built into the RPG series.

As noted, these are the lowest prices for each game in the series ever, and considering how long the trilogy has been out for, it may be a long time before they are discounted more heavily than 85%. To this end, it is a great time to jump on the deal and check out one of the great strategy RPGs of the modern era.

