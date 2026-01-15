One of the Best PS3 Exclusive Games Available For Just $1.99 Right Now

One of the best PS3 exclusive games, and one of the best games of 2010, is available for just $1.99, though not via the PlayStation, but via Steam. As you may know, 2010 was a legendary year for gaming, featuring releases like Mass Effect 2, Red Dead Redemption, Super Mario Galaxy 2, God of War III, Halo Reach, and many more top tier games. In a year like 2010, many great games flew under the radar. These same games would be standout releases in the present. In 2010, Quantic Dream also released its best game to date.

It has been eight calendar years since Quantic Dream released its last game, Detroit: Become Human. This may be its most popular game to date, but many would argue it is not the French studio’s best game to date. Rather, many would argue this was the studio’s junior release in 2010, aka Heavy Rain.

If you never played Heavy Rain, you can correct this for just $2 if you have a Steam account. Until January 19, the PS3 exclusive game is 90% off on the Valve platform. And for those wondering, it is Steam Deck Verified.

For those unfamiliar with the 2010 game, it was actually published by PlayStation while the studio was working with Sony in a second-party capacity. Upon release, the PS3 exclusive garnered an 87 on Metacritic. In 2016, it then came to PS4, followed by PC in 2019.

In it, there are four protagonists, all of whom find themselves caught in the operations of the Origami Killer, a serial killer. In the game, players make many choices that impact the game’s narrative, including different possible endings. These types of narrative-heavy games that are light on gameplay aren’t always the most popular, yet Heavy Rain has sold several million copies to date, making it a breakout hit for the genre, especially at the time. And yes, it holds up in 2026, though, like most Quantic Dream games, the writing can be a bit underwhelming here and there. Overall, though, it has an excellent narrative.

Heavy Rain has never been cheaper than this, not on Steam nor the PlayStation Store. And we do not expect this to change, as Quantic Dream has never discounted its games beyond 90%, and there is little reason to expect that to ever change. And for what it is worth, neither does PlayStation, but PlayStation no longer has the publishing rights to the game.

