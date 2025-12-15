One of the Best Sci-Fi Horror Games Only $1.49 on PlayStation Store

One of the best sci-fi horror games, which is also one of the best PS4 horror games, is currently only $1.49 on the PlayStation Store to both PS4 and PS5 users. There is no native PS5 version of the horror game, but the PS4 version is playable on both the PS5 and the PS5 Pro via backward compatibility. That said, this PS Store deal is only available until December 23. After this, the 95% discount will expire, and the PlayStation game will revert to its normal price point of $24.99. Considering the game has never been cheaper on the PlayStation Store in its 10 years on the market, it is safe to assume it will never be more inexpensive than it currently is on the digital storefront.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PS4 sci-fi horror game in question is Frictional Games’ 2015 release, and arguably its best release to date, Soma, a standalone experience that lasts between nine and eleven hours. Like most horror games, it isn’t the longest game, but what is there is impactful with minimal filler. This is evidenced by its 84 on Metacritic, but more so by its user reviews across the Internet. For example, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.52 out of 5 rating after 25,000 user reviews. On Steam, meanwhile, it has a 95% approval rating after 22,306 user reviews, which gives it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. Suffice to say, it’s easily worth paying $24.99 for, let alone $1.49.

About the Game

While snubbed at The Game Awards in 2015, Soma features on many best horror games lists across the Internet, especially ones focused on the PS4 generation. In particular, those who like narrative with their horror have enjoyed Soma.

“The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation, and we’re going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?”

Play video

It is worth noting that whether you are on PS4, PS5, or PS5 Pro, you may already have Soma in your PSN library without ever having purchased it because it was a free PlayStation Plus game back in December 2018. It was also briefly available in the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries, but it isn’t currently.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or head over to the ComicBook Forum and join the conversation there.