Classic PS2 Game Drops to Under $2 on PlayStation Store

A classic PlayStation 2 game has received a big discount on the PlayStation Store and is now selling for roughly $2. While most of what the PS Store has to offer is games from the PS5 and PS4 generations, Sony has made a much more concentrated effort in recent years to add titles from PS1, PS2, PS3, and even PSP. While most of these games are simple ports, other publishers have remastered or remade certain titles from older PlayStation hardware to make them better than before. Now, one of the remasters in question for a hit PS2 game has been substantially discounted and is worth picking up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Indigo Prophecy has been hit with a major discount on the PlayStation marketplace. Originally released on PS2 in 2005, Indigo Prophecy was the first choice-based adventure game to come from developer Quantic Dream. The studio would later become more well-known for its games Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human, but the format for those follow-ups was established here with Indigo Prophecy.

As for the deal in question, it happens to be for the 2016 remaster of Indigo Prophecy that released for PS4. Typically, this version of the game retails for $14.99, but it’s now 85% off and is only being sold for $2.24. Those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus can then get the game for an even better 90% off, which brings it down to only $1.49. This deal is set to run until later this month on December 23rd, at which point Indigo Prophecy will return to its usual value.

In short, if you’re a fan of Quantic Dream but have somehow never played Indigo Prophecy, then you should really pounce on this sale. While Indigo Prophecy has likely not aged as well as some of Quantic Dream’s latest games, it’s still a fascinating title to revisit to see the origins of this type of subgenre that the studio has specialized in.

If you want to learn more about Indigo Prophecy and what it entails, you can check out one of the game’s trailers and its official description below.

Indigo Prophecy

Play video

Synopsis: “Indigo Prophecy is the first interactive drama created by Quantic Dream, the makers of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. In this paranormal thriller, New York City is stunned by a series of mysterious murders that follow the same pattern: ordinary people become possessed and kill absolute strangers in public. Play both sides of this breathtaking murder conspiracy and uncover the supernatural forces behind these crimes.”