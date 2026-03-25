Sci-Fi Shooter Free on Steam for Today Only

There is a new free PC game for PC users on Steam, and it is a sci-fi shooter with an old-school flavor. That said, those interested only have today, March 24, to grab the PC game for free. The title is completely free to keep once claimed, but PC users only have until 1:00 PM ET to make the claim. After this, the Steam game will revert to its normal price. The offer is obviously also available to Steam Deck users, but those with the Valve handheld should be aware that the free game’s listing mentions Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.”

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Steam users, more specifically, have a very limited time to grab Stranga Games, Tommah Games, and Grab The Games’ side-scrolling sci-fi platformer shooter, Narvas, which the trio released back in 2022. To date, the smaller indie game has a 60% approval rating, which is alright, but obviously not great. That said, its approval rating was actually better than this before it was made free. Typically, when a game goes free on Steam for a limited time, its review score actually drops during this period. This may sound counterintuitive, considering it is a gift, but there are various reasons why this happens, and Narvas has proven not to be an exception.

Sci-Fi Side-Scrolling Platform Shooter

For those who know nothing about Narvas, it is a side-scrolling platform shooter with a sci-fi aesthetic that also offers local co-op and wears its Mega Man inspiration on its sleeve.

In the game, players play as a young scavenger named Mace who has just been promoted to the Resource Collection Department for the Narvas Colonies. This job entails going to distant planets in search of resources and materials to ensure the survival of his people. And resources and materials are increasingly scarce, leading to more dangerous and deadly missions. That said, Mace isn’t alone in this; he has a mechanical companion named Toby. The pair must work together to not only find what they can, but to discover the source behind the recent shortages. If they don’t, their colony won’t survive.

If you end up missing this free Steam game giveaway, but are interested in the game, the good news is it’s only $8.99 normally, so pretty inexpensive. That said, all who are interested should be aware that the game is only a couple of hours long, hence the humble price point.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.