Steam Game With Over 4,700 Positive Reviews Free for 48 Hours

There’s a new free PC game available on Steam for roughly the next 48 hours. And where most PC games given out for free on Steam are games you have likely never heard of, this is not the case this time. This time, it is a fairly popular game that normally costs Steam users $15 to purchase. Until October 29, though, the game is free to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the studio behind the game.

The new free Steam game in question is called 911 Operator, which has 5,405 user reviews. 87% of these reviews are positive, which means 4,702 of these reviews recommended the game. To this end, the PC game has a “Very Positive” rating, which is the second-highest rating a Steam game can earn. And this rating has not been boosted by it being free. In fact, the opposite. Only 86% of its recent user reviews are positive, slightly down from before it was made free.

About the Game

911 Operator is a 2017 release from developer Jutsu Games and publisher Games Operator. As the name implies, in the PC game, you play as a 911 dispatcher who has to deal with emergencies as they come in. This means deducing the best course of action and sending the required resources. That said, rarely are things clear-cut. Sometimes, it’s someone calling about their dying father, other times it is just a prankster or a false alarm, and then sometimes it may even be an unpredictable terrorist. To this end, while the game is realistic, it is spiced up to keep things steadily engaging.

911 Operator has a Career Mode that only takes about 6 to 11 hours; however, it also a free play mode for many additional hours of engagement that lets you play as a 911 Dispatcher in any city in the world.

Unfortunately, those on Steam Deck interested in picking up a new free PC game will have to look elsewhere, as the Valve handheld is not supported. The good news is that there are other options. While 911 Operator may be the most noteworthy free Steam game right now, there is also a horror game that may prove timely, given that Halloween is right around the corner.

