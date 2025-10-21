The Last Great Batman Game Only $4 With All DLC Included

Fans of the Caped Crusader have gotten plenty of chances to wear the cape in Batman games over the years. But while some have been truly amazing, others have fallen short of expectations. For many, the Batman: Arkham games remain the best-ever video games starring the Dark Knight, and for good reason. The trilogy ended with the release of Batman: Arkham Knight back in 2015, and for many, that marks the end of truly excellent DC action games. For those looking to revisit the greats, or play them for the first time, a current deal makes Arkham Knight easy to add to your cart.

Arkham Knight recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade since the last solid Batman game. Perhaps in honor of that big birthday, Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition is currently on sale for just $3.99 on the Xbox Store. The discount runs from now through November 3rd, so you’ll want to act fast to secure Arkham Knight and all its DLC for way less than full price. This Premium Edition works with Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, so most any Xbox gamer should be able to dive in and enjoy Arkham Knight and all 29 DLC.

Is The $4 Deal on Batman: Arkham Knight Worth It?

Image courtesy of Rocksteady and WB Games

Batman: Arkham Knight is 10 years old, but it holds up surprisingly well. The game’s graphics were considered cutting-edge for the time, so they’ve weathered the past decade better than most. With an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam and an 87 Metacritic rating, it’s definitely one of the better superhero action games around. For Batman fans, the game itself is certainly worth revisiting or playing for the first time. And the discount brings the Premium Edition from its usual $39.99 price down to $4, so it’s a pretty solid amount of savings.

With the Premium Edition, you’re getting the base game Batman: Arkham Knight, as well as a whopping 29 DLC. This list includes several cosmetic packs, but also multiple story add-ons and the Season Pass. Most DLC are about $1.99 full price, but a few are much steeper at anywhere from $6.99 to $19.99 for the Season Pass. So, in terms of money saved, this is definitely a great deal to get all things Batman: Arkham Knight on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.

