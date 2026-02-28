$70 AAA Xbox Series X Game Only $7 for Limited Time

There is an Xbox Series X game that normally costs $70 on the Microsoft Store available for just $7 for a limited time, thanks to a massive 90% discount, the largest discount ever applied to the 2023 game. This deal is only available for a limited time, though. More specifically, it is only available until March 10, and it is limited to the Microsoft Store, which means it is limited to digital copies of said game.

Until March 10, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users — as well as Xbox One users, as the game is a cross-gen release — can grab Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition for just $7. And in 2026, the Ultimate Edition is the only way to play the game as it includes the game’s two expansions: Haus and SoLA, as well as other small bits of DLC.

One of the Best Zombie Games on Xbox Series X

Dead Island 2 is an action RPG survival game, and a zombie game, the latter of which is less common than it used to be. As the name suggests, it is a sequel to 2011’s Dead Island, and the third game in the series, which also includes 2013’s Dead Island: Riptide. Upon release, the zombie game from developer Dambuster Studios and publisher Deep Silver earned a 76 on Metacritic, which loosely lines up with its user 4/5 star user review score on the Microsoft Store.

Incredible Value at $7

$7 for a game that costs tens of millions of dollars to make is obviously a great value, but especially when you factor in all of the game’s content. Just the base game alone ranges from 15 to 40 hours, depending on playstyle and completion rate. This is just the base game, though. The two expansions add about 6 to 8 hours of content on top of this. So even if you rush through the game, you are getting multiple hours of content on the dollar.

Meanwhile, it is understood that a third game in the series is in the works at Dambuster Studios, aiming to release in the first half of 2028. To this end, now is a great time to jump into the series. And if you want to check out the first game as well, it is also on sale on the Microsoft Store, where the Definitive Edition of it has been discounted to just $2.99.

