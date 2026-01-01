A Next-Gen Console Delay Would Actually Be a Good Thing

While the release dates for the next-generation Xbox and the PlayStation 6 remain unknown, ComicBook recently reported that they’re already in danger of being delayed. When you look into the hardware situation as it exists today, it’s not necessarily bad that the 10th generation of home video game consoles is slowly rolling out new devices. While there’s no consensus on when the next generation will begin, some cite the introduction of the Nintendo Switch 2 as its beginning. While the console is spectacular and has sold remarkably well, it pales in comparison to the capabilities of what Microsoft and Sony have in development.

As of writing, the probable release dates for the next Xbox and PlayStation are sometime in either 2027 or 2028, so it’s not happening anytime soon. Delaying them further would ensure they don’t reach gamers’ hands as early as they might like, but it’s probably better that way. One reason is that the current generation’s capabilities, especially with the PS5 Pro, don’t leave much room for improvement given today’s technology. Furthermore, consoles have increased in price since their release, whereas they used to decrease in price over time. Rising costs due to tariffs and other issues suggest that delaying the next-gen console is a good idea.

A Next-Generation Console Delay Would Benefit the Industry

Image Courtesy of Sony

One of the most significant factors in rising costs is RAM, which has exponentially increased far faster than inflation. This is a well-known issue for anyone building a PC, but the impact of expensive RAM is being felt by console manufacturers as well. In the past few months, the cost of RAM has risen by more than 300%, and it’s primarily due to AI. While these systems seem accessible by asking ChatGPT or another, whatever you like, they require an insane amount of RAM. It’s similar to how Bitcoin mining drove up the cost of graphics cards, and it’s now happening with RAM.

Consoles have always been pricey, even the ones released in the 1970s through the 2000s. They typically cost between $200 and $400, adjusted for inflation, but modern consoles are far more expensive. A PS5 Pro costs $749.99 in today’s dollars, though there are cheaper options. Regardless, the cost of these systems continues to rise, and both Sony and Microsoft have increased them multiple times in recent years. That’s a trend likely to continue, so both companies are considering delaying their next-gen consoles to make the prices more palatable to a broader market.

Another reason why a console delay could be good for gamers is the games themselves. They’re taking longer to produce, such that some publishers are skipping console generations entirely for sequels and spin-offs. This means fans have to upgrade their hardware with each new game release, further reducing players’ ability to buy more content. Delaying the release of the next generation of consoles would allow publishers to catch up on the current systems, ensuring that gamers — the market for their wares — can buy and play the games they want.

Delaying the Next Console Generation Could Save Gamers Money

Image courtesy of Microsoft

There’s a lot of focus on hardware, but when you get right down to it, the video game industry isn’t about consoles: it’s about the games. When a new console is rushed to market to beat the competition, it often takes publishers a while to catch up and release new games for the system. This can be frustrating, and if there’s little to no backwards compatibility, it reduces the options for gamers who shell out hundreds of bucks to secure their next console. Delays suck — there’s no denying that. Still, it’s better for the industry to delay a release if the cost and other issues make it harder for players to upgrade from one console generation to the next.

