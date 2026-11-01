After the Ocarina of Time Remake, Nintendo Can Fix Zelda’s Biggest Mistake on the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has no shortage of beloved franchises, but few are as legendary as The Legend of Zelda. For decades, the series has reinvented itself through the relationship between Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf across Hyrule and beyond. But few games have had the impact of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which helped establish conventions that would influence 3D action-adventure games for years. The remake is an exciting opportunity for fans, but it also highlights a problem with Nintendo’s hybrid console that has persisted since the original Nintendo Switch’s first days, and I hope Nintendo fixes it after the Ocarina of Time remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The remake of Ocarina of Time is bringing one of the most iconic games to modern consoles, but it doesn’t diminish the fact that there is a major Zelda gap on the Switch. Despite the console’s extensive library, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD, both released on Wii U, have never received Switch versions. With the Nintendo Switch 2 now available, the absence is even harder to overlook. Once the remake has had its moment in the spotlight, Nintendo has an opportunity to bring these acclaimed adventures to its current platforms, introducing them to new players and finally giving longtime fans a convenient way to revisit them.

The Ocarina of Time Remake Should Finally Open This Door

image courtesy of nintendo

Nintendo has already demonstrated how effective remaking past Zelda games is. From Wind Waker to Twilight Princess, as well as The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Skyward Sword, these remakes have all done exceptionally well. With Nintendo’s track record and how beloved Ocarina of Time is, there is little doubt this will be a major hit on the Nintendo Switch 2. But what all of these games show is how much fans love revisiting past experiences in the series, especially with modern features and upgrades.

However, Ocarina of Time is not the only 3D Zelda game that deserves the spotlight. The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess represent two very different directions for the franchise, from the former’s colorful ocean exploration to the latter’s darker atmosphere and more whimsical fantasy adventure. Both games are widely beloved; I know Twilight Princess is my favorite Zelda game to date, and their absence from Nintendo’s current consoles makes them increasingly difficult for players without older hardware to experience in their remastered forms.

Nintendo could address this problem by porting the remakes it already has for these titles. I loved my Wii U as much as the next guy, perhaps more, but it isn’t able to keep up with the Switch and shouldn’t gatekeep these two remakes. Releasing the existing Wii U HD versions on Switch 2 would give these games another opportunity to find an audience. It would also allow Nintendo to focus its development resources on future Zelda adventures while making more of its back catalog accessible. An Ocarina of Time remake is exciting, but the series deserves more on Switch.

The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Deserve Better

image courtesy of nintendo

The biggest frustration is that Nintendo has already done much of the work. The Wind Waker HD launched on Wii U in 2013, improving the original GameCube adventure with high-definition visuals and gameplay adjustments. Twilight Princess HD followed in 2016, bringing its own visual enhancements and other refinements to the Wii U. These releases are both a decade old, but they are by far the best way to experience some of the best games in the series.

Despite this, neither HD version has received a port to the Nintendo Switch since its launch in 2017, or the Nintendo Switch 2, which has admittedly only been out since 2025. While the Switch has a great lineup of Zelda titles, it pales in comparison to the offerings on the Wii U, even with modern releases. Fans, myself included, have been wanting both Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on the Switch for years. At this point, I’d even take the original releases. Leaving these incredibly 3D Zelda games behind is a huge mistake, especially considering how much people want traditional Zelda games again.

While the Wii U was a massively underrated console, getting your hands on it and then a physical copy of Wind Waker or Twilight Princess requires quite a bit. The GameCube and those versions of the games are even more demanding. Rereleasing the games on the Nintendo Switch, or just the Nintendo Switch 2, would be the best solution for fans and Nintendo. As it stands, there are far too few Zelda games on the consoles, and while Ocarina of Time is a worthwhile addition, it simply isn’t enough.

Nintendo Has an Opportunity to Complete Its Zelda Library on Switch

image courtesy of nintendo

Obviously, Nintendo is all in on the Ocarina of Time remake, and this is the sensible plan considering how beloved it is and the fact it is releasing just in time for the holiday. And it deserves its room to attract attention and bask in the spotlight because it is easily one of the best games of all time. But after this release, Nintendo needs to revisit some of its earlier games in the series like Wind Waker and Twilight Princess. Neither game needs to compete directly with the remake for attention, and each offers a different experience for players looking for another adventure.



Nintendo could also make modest improvements to the existing HD versions. Better performance, refined controls, and compatibility with modern hardware would help these releases feel at home on Switch 2. These aren’t necessary additions, but they would make the experience feel even better on the Nintendo Switch. Even if Nintendo ported them as is, they would be huge wins for fans and would likely sell very well on the Switch and Switch 2.

Ultimately, the issue is not that Nintendo has failed to make enough Zelda games or port them to the Switch because many of the older games are available on the console. But rather that two of the most important games have been absent for nearly a decade. The Ocarina of Time remake is a welcome celebration of the series’ history, but it should also remind Nintendo that other games need to come. Bringing The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD to Switch 2 would be an easy win for longtime fans and newcomers alike, and Nintendo should not miss this opportunity.