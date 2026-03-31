Elder Scrolls Online Relaunches With Season 0, Here’s Everything That’s Being Added

After 22 years, The Elder Scrolls Online is making some big changes to how it drops new content. As the team at ZeniMax revealed last year, ESO is shifting to a seasonal model starting in 2026. And the beginning of the new model is almost upon us with the start of The Elder Scrolls Online Season 0 on April 2nd. Ahead of the season start, ZeniMax revealed upcoming new content in a 2026 Seasons Direct stream. I had the opportunity to check out what’s coming early, so I’m here to break down what you can expect from Season 0 and beyond.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 0 of The Elder Scrolls Online is officially called Dawn and Dusk. The new content will launch on April 2nd, ushering in plenty of new features and updates for players to explore. It also marks the launch of the first-ever Tamriel Tome, a new seasonal reward path that’s much like a Battle Pass. Going forward, each ESO Season will last around 90 days, so it’s likely that’s about how long we have to wait until the next season arrives. But in today’s Seasons Direct, we got plenty of teasers about what’s to come after Season 0, as well.

The Elder Scrolls Online Season 0 Introduces New Night Market Event Zone

Image courtesy of ZeniMax Online Studios

When the Season 0 update arrives on April 2nd, players will get our first taste of what a seasonal content model looks like for ESO. Though the influx of new content seems slightly smaller for Season 0 than what’s being teased for future seasons, it nevertheless sets the foundation for a new cadence of regular updates to the longrunning Elder Scrolls MMORPG.

The biggest new content area for Season 0 is the brand new limited-time Event Zone, The Night Market. The Night Market is a new area within Oblivion’s Fargrave real that will be available for just 7 weeks. When The Night Market begins, players will have a chance to choose from 1 of 3 unique Factions. Each offers a different slate of rewards and plot as adventurers tackle PvE challenges to take their chosen Faction to victory.

Players will choose from the Ruckus faction of damage-dealers, the wealthy Glittering Goad, and the old, shadowy Thousand Eyes. Throughout the event, you’ll collect relics to unlock different districts within the Night Market area. And of course, your goal is to aid your Faction to victory so you can acquire the rewards at stake. Along with winning Faction rewards and prizes, players will be able to get a new, free player home called Night’s Den by participating in The Night Market during Season 0.

The limited-time Event Zone is debuting during Season 0, but ZeniMax has heavily hinted that it will likely become a recurring event. After all, with 3 different factions, players will no doubt want to partake at least 3 times to get all the rewards on offer.

Challenge Difficulty Mixes Up Player Experience in The Elder Scrolls Online Season 0

Image courtesy of ZeniMax Online Studios & Bethesda

One of the biggest requests in ESO history is the ability to toggle overland difficulty. And in Season 0, it’s finally happening. Starting on June 8th, players will be able to opt in to a tailored experience, officially called Challenge Difficulty. Once this feature goes live, you’ll be able to select from 4 different difficulty settings for many overland areas. Higher difficulty settings will bring bigger rewards, but also offer greater challenges for seasoned players. And for those who’ve been playing from the beginning, the option to take things up a notch is more than welcome. This is an optional feature, so if you choose not to interact with this setting, your overland difficulty will remain unchanged.

This is one of many QoL improvements headed our way with the Season 0 update to ESO. Challenge Difficulty is a highlight for many, but players can expect to see updates to PvP and general in-game combat, as well. There will be a visual refresh to combat, plus rebalancing and adjustments to UI and more. Multiple Player Experience Improvements will also be rolled out with the goal of reducing grind and friction to bring back the fun of exploring Tamriel in ESO.

Season 0 is just the beginning for this new era of ESO. In the stream, ZeniMax also gave us a glimpse into what’s next. We’re getting a new Thieves Guild story when Season 1 arrives, plus a new puzzle area called The Sage’s Vault. And Sheogorath will return to ESO as well, no doubt bringing madness and chaos in his wake. ZeniMax has even teased the game’s return to Skyrim with a brand-new region headed our way in early 2027.

Will you be logging in to The Elder Scrolls Online to check out the new content on April 2nd? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!