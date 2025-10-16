Every Xbox Game Confirmed to Be Optimized for ROG Xbox Ally

The handheld gaming scene has exploded in recent years. When the Nintendo Switch was first released in 2017, no one could have expected what was to come. Xbox has now entered the market, finally taking the appeal of a handheld gaming console seriously. Sony and Steam have already experimented with handheld devices, but now the ROG Xbox Ally is the first Microsoft handheld gaming device. Cloud gaming, Game Pass, and Windows integration are no longer confined to the living room or a computer desk, and several games have already been confirmed to be optimized for the Xbox Ally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It remains to be seen how the Xbox Ally compares to other handhelds and the impact it will have. But the fact that it has already sold out shows the potential, and when combined with positive reviews, it may be the next hot way to game on the go. But like the Steam Deck, many of the games you can play on it were not initially designed to be compatible, so you’ll want to know what games take full advantage of its handheld aspects.

All Xbox Games Optimized for Handheld on Xbox Ally

Microsoft has already confirmed numerous games have received updates to optimize them for the Xbox Ally. Microsoft unveiled the Handheld Compatibility Program, an initiative aimed to help players identify what games are optimized for the Xbox Ally. It also shows what games are “Mostly Compatible,” and you can still tweak features as you wish. Below are the confirmed games that are handheld compatible with the ROG Xbox Ally.

Balatro

Doom: The Dark Ages

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Forza Horizon 5

Gears of War: Reloaded

Hogwarts Legacy

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Minecraft

Monster Train 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Persona 4 Golden

Roblox

The Rogue Prince of Persia

South of Midnight

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Vampire Survivors

We expect this list to grow as more developers work to add this feature. Newly released games may also target handheld optimization as well, as we have seen similar practices with the Steam Deck. It should be noted that games can still be played on the Xbox Ally without handheld optimization, but they may not be the smoothest experiences. Be sure to check games directly on the Xbox Ally to learn if they are optimized for handheld.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!