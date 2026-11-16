I’m Excited for Vindictus: Defying Fate Because It’s Bringing Back What Made the Original So Special

I’ve pretty much had a soft spot for Vindictus since is original North American release back in 2010. The original was one of those games that made me fall in love with the idea of super hard action combat in the first place. Taking down a massive boss went beyond having a high enough number next to your character’s name. You had to learn its attacks and recognize when you had an opening. Sometimes, surviving a fight with a sliver of health felt like a bigger achievement than whatever loot the boss dropped. That’s the feeling I’ve been hoping to experience again, and after playing Vindictus: Defying Fate during its earlier test this year, I’m more excited about this game than I have been about anything bearing the Vindictus name in a long time.

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What really gets me is that Defying Fate seems to understand what made the original special without simply trying to recreate it. We’re living in an era where challenging action combat is practically its own selling point, with the Souls genre influencing just about every corner of the action RPG space. Yet Vindictus was delivering demanding boss fights long before that style became the status quo. It had an identity of its own, and I would love to see that identity get the spotlight again. With Nexon recently ramping up its marketing for the game, there’s no better time to talk about why I’m rooting for Defying Fate so hard.

Vindictus: Defying Fate Is Going Back to Its Action-Combat Roots

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What makes Defying Fate so exciting is how much its approach to combat reminds me of what made the original Vindictus stand out. Its bosses aren’t just oversized enemies waiting to be knocked down for their loot. They’re imposing opponents that demand your attention, with punishing attacks and narrow openings that make victory feel genuinely earned. There’s been some comparison to the game being a Souls-like. I think its warranted from my experience, but it also still touches upon that golden era Vindictus formula. The focus on the fight itself is something I feel the series has gradually lost, and seeing it return as such a prominent part of Defying Fate is a big reason I’m so optimistic about the game.

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I also think there’s something genuinely exciting about seeing a franchise revisit an identity it helped establish rather than chase trends that came afterward. The Souls games have had an enormous influence on modern action RPGs, but challenging encounters weren’t some crazy revolutionary new idea when Vindictus first introduced players to its world. The series had its own approach to demanding boss fights, and I don’t want that history to get lost simply because the genre has changed around it. From what I’ve played, Defying Fate has the ingredients to bring that identity back while building something of its own. I’m especially interested in seeing how its different characters develop, because there’s an opportunity to make each one feel like a genuinely different way to experience the game, even more so than what the original did.

Modern Vindictus Has Become a Far Cry From Its Original Vision

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Part of why I’m so invested in Defying Fate is that I’ve watched the modern version of Vindictus move further away from the experience that originally made me love it. The franchise hasn’t exactly been shy about embracing fanservice over the years, and its current direction puts that appeal front and center. Attractive characters and elaborate outfits have become a much bigger part of how the game presents itself, while the overall experience has shifted toward something considerably more accessible. Accessible isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it becomes a problem when only the most recent of content offers any sort of challenge at all. There’s also nothing wrong with wanting to make characters appealing, and I’m certainly not going to pretend fanservice was never part of Vindictus. But there’s a difference between having it as one aspect of a game and making it feel like the main event.

Image Courtesy of Nexon

Even so, it’s clear that Defying Fate isn’t completely abandoning the series’ more provocative side. Its earlier tests have already shown that fanservice isn’t going anywhere, and that’s perfectly fine. Companies have been capitalizing on the marketability of attractive character designs for decades, after all. What matters is that the gameplay appears to be reclaiming its place at the center of the experience. The recent gameplay overview gives me plenty of reason to be optimistic, showcasing the kind of action-focused encounters and larger-than-life boss fights that made the original Vindictus so memorable. I’m only hoping Nexon puts that same enthusiasm into building a compelling action RPG, long-term, because there’s a whole generation of players who might discover the franchise through Defying Fate without ever experiencing its predecessor. There’s a lot riding on Defying Fate, but for the first time in a years, I’m genuinely excited about where Vindictus is headed. The potential for this game is massive.

For longtime Vindictus players, what do you miss most about the original? And for newcomers, has Defying Fate caught your attention? Let us know in the comments below!