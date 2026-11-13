Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s Siege of Castle Doom DLC Adds a Decent Roguelike Into an Amazing Beat ‘Em Up

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is an excellent retro beat ’em up with beautiful pixel art and expressive animation, but its quality isn’t solely based on its presentation. Its mechanical depth and variety are why it is at the apex of its genre. Whereas its peers can grow repetitive rather quickly thanks to nearly identical character kits, developer Tribute Games wisely focused on variety. Everyone from Black Panther to She-Hulk is a unique beast and offers their own twist on Cosmic Invasion‘s liberating and juggle-heavy combat. Such complexity that doesn’t sacrifice accessibility makes the game primed for a roguelike mode, something the Siege of Castle Doom DLC exploits well enough, even with some notable shortcomings.

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Instead of funneling players through a linear path, The Siege of Castle Doom has the typical array of roguelike doors that offer unique rewards from healing to risky mini-boss fights to a special weapons. It’s rather standard but given extra weight through the unique Doomsday timer that ticks up slowly every second and each time players take damage. Hitting a new threshold buffs enemies and having it fill up all the way is fatal. It’s a novel mechanic that adds some tension fitting for an expansion themed around the nefarious Doctor Doom. Carefully managing the timer while still picking the best stat boosts or room rewards can be tricky at first — the scant tutorials don’t spell out what each room symbol means — but it’s welcome friction that gives it its own spin that differentiates it from the main campaign.

Siege of Castle Doom‘s New Characters Are a Blast

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There are a few new enemies like Doom’s deadly mages that take skill to kill efficiently and environmental hazards that can be a nuisance or a boon, however, combat mostly succeeds based on the aforementioned quality of the mechanics. It’s not a terribly complicated game, but it does a lot with a little. Each character has their own quirks and the combat sandbox makes all of them viable. Sometimes She-Hulk’s grabs are devastating, while Iron Man’s parry can be a game-changer if timed correctly. Combo routes play out differently for each fighter, and players are rewarded for skillfully combining a hero’s full kit and utilizing the oft-neglected tag abilities. Mashing will always end in defeat, which is how it should be.

Doctor Doom and Invisible Woman keep up the game’s impeccable character design, too. The Latverian leader is an absolute powerhouse with traps, a basic combo that covers a wide area, and large fiery projectiles that all can make quick work of lowly grunts, in addition to a screen-clearing ultimate ability that outclasses many other ultimates. With so much utility and strength, he almost feels overpowered, but it is fitting for him to feel like a boss character since he is literally the final boss in this DLC.

Invisible Woman is more nuanced and, subsequently, more interesting. She can’t block or parry, instead relying on a unique barrier that can be applied while moving. It’s not great against multi-hitting attacks, but it’s an interesting take on defense that fits her character. She can also set up spiky barriers that can pin foes down and even go invisible, allowing her get in a few stealthy cheap shots. While Doom’s power is alluring, Invisible Woman’s one-of-a-kind kit makes her the winner here. However, both are fantastic additions to the roster and yet more evidence of Tribute’s skill making engaging characters.

Siege of Castle Doom Should Have Been a Deeper Roguelike

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A mechanical core that’s more rock-solid than The Thing and a few interesting spins on the roguelike genre make The Siege of Castle Doom a worthy expansion, but it still underachieves because of its failure to keep longevity in mind. Special weapons and new events players unlock after successful runs are strangely optional and limited in number. Characters are also permanently stuck at a low level, meaning their interesting passive abilities aren’t activated; don’t expect to utilize Iron Man’s infinite ammo after a parry or Spider-Man’s easy web shooter reloads that kick in after a last-second dodge. This also means players can’t level characters up and earn skins.

Clearing a run unlocks a palette themed after Doctor Doom or the Fantastic Four for the two victorious fighters, but there’s not much else to look forward to past that. It doesn’t have trophies/achievements or even extra difficulty modes that give players more long-term goals. The few modifiers don’t pick up the slack, either.

Cosmic Invasion‘s tight gameplay make it such a brilliant fit for a roguelike expansion, so it’s frustrating to see Tribute not fully realize its potential, especially in the wake of how well Absolum blended the roguelike and beat ’em up genres. The Siege of Castle Doom is a small DLC when the game’s quality begs for something more fully featured and ambitious. Whereas this venture into Castle Doomstadt is a mere multi-hour distraction, it could easily have been something much greater.

But just a mere glimpse at brilliance is still satisfying enough here. Even though The Siege of Castle Doom doesn’t focus on replayability as intensely as it should, it’s more than a decent excuse to jump back into this underrated genre titan.

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