Nintendo Has Neglected Its Best RPG for Over a Decade

Nintendo is best known for its flagship series. Platformers like Mario and Donkey, action-adventure games like The Legend of Zelda, or spacefaring Metroidvanias like Metroid. But it has released its fair share of RPG series like Paper Mario. While these are household names that receive new entries every few years, Nintendo has neglected its best RPG series for 15 years. Despite the love and adoration for the original game and its few sequels, Nintendo has all but forgotten about it aside from a few cameos in Super Smash Bros., when it has the power to be a big hit today.

Camelot, the developer behind Golden Sun, is best known today for Mario spin-off games, specifically sports titles like the upcoming Mario Tennis Fever. But before these became its primary purpose, it once delivered one of the genre’s best RPG trilogies. It was epic and intimate, balanced heartfelt storytelling with rewarding gameplay, and stood beside some of Nintendo’s biggest names. So what happened to Golden Sun?

Golden Sun Deserves More Than Nostalgia

image courtesy of nintendo

Golden Sun felt like a revelation on the Game Boy Advance in 2001. It was a fully realized RPG that pushed the handheld to its limits, showing me that the GBA was more than a Pokemon machine. The lush 2D sprites, dynamic camera effects during battles, and shimmering music were ambitious for this platform, and I loved it. Nostalgia runs deep for this game, but it seems that is all that remains of it.

What made it truly unique was its Psynery system that blended traditional magic with environmental interaction. I could use elemental abilities and spells in battle, but also when exploring. This allowed me to move boulders, freeze puddles, or create vines to climb. It made combat and dungeons feel alive and connected, turning them into puzzles that felt so satisfying to complete.

It received a sequel, Golden Sun: The Lost Age, that built on the formula perfectly. It offered a grander scope and fresh perspective, even letting me transfer my save from the first game. Then came Golden Sun: Dark Dawn on the Nintendo DS. It wasn’t as well-received as the first two games, but fans still loved it. The cliffhanger ending seemed to be setting up more games in the series, but then Camelot put down the RPG and picked up sports equipment seemingly for good.

Fans Haven’t Stopped Asking, Nintendo Just Stopped Listening

image courtesy of nintendo

15 years later, fans have not stopped asking for Golden Sun to return. Even the third game, often placed as the lowest in the series, still sold well enough, proving the popularity behind the series. Discussion about a potential Golden Sun 4 or remake of the first Golden Sun can be found across social media. Every Nintendo Direct sparks hope that the series will appear, finally given the care Nintendo has withheld for years.

Another clear sign of the passion behind this fan base is the continual requests for Isaac to appear in Super Smash Bros. Since Brawl, fans have wanted him to appear as a full-fledged fighter, not just a trophy. Every time a new game is announced, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans are hopeful their wish will come true. Maybe when the next Smash releases on the Nintendo Switch 2, Isaac will finally get the respect he deserves and get to throw hands with Mario and Link.

Golden Sun isn’t a forgotten gem. Fans have proven it is a beloved Nintendo IP with emotional weight, and it’s up to Nintendo to make the first move. Camelot seems to be directed to working on Mario sports spin-offs, but there is no reason another company can’t be brought on. Aside from a rerelease through Nintendo Switch Online, fans have nothing to show for all their support of Golden Sun, but that doesn’t mean we’ve lost hope.

The Switch 2 Is the Perfect Time for Isaac’s Comeback

image courtesy of nintendo

If there was a time for Golden Sun to rise again, it is the Nintendo Switch 2. The original Nintendo Switch proved how successful deep, story-driven RPGs like Octopath Traveler and Fire Emblem: Three Houses can be on the handheld console. Golden Sun would be another rich adventure with relatable characters and addictive turn-based combat. A modern remake or sequel could follow in the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33‘s resurging popularity of turn-based games.

A remake would be the easier option since the bulk of the work is done. Modern technology could give Golden Sun enhanced visuals, smoother gameplay, quality-of-life features, and rework any of the original’s issues. The Psynergy system could adopt The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s physics system and make the environments even more interactible. With this route, there is no reason Nintendo could remake the first two games and reintroduce this beloved series.

The other option would be the highly requested Golden Sun 4. While the third game wasn’t as well-received, it was still popular enough to show that a sequel could work. Nintendo should absolutely take the time and care to respect the originals while creating something fresh. But this would be an excellent way to reward fans who have been eager for a new game for years.

Regardless of the route Nintendo takes, it is long overdue for Golden Sun to return. In an era where the company is taking risks, bringing back this iconic JRPG would diversify its current portfolio and make the series one of its flagship RPGs. The love is clearly there for Golden Sun, and I have no doubt any addition to the series will sell well.

