One of Star Wars’ Biggest Games Has Hit a Wall

Plenty of new Star Wars game projects are in development right now, with at least one promising title planned for release this year. However, one of the biggest games within the legendary sci-fi universe has been radio silent until now, with only some unfortunate information regarding its progress. Although fans have debated on whether this project will be any good since its teaser back in 2021, the disappointing time frame of its creation only bodes poorly for the game’s reception.

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Among the newest games coming to a galaxy far, far away, big titles like Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic and Star Wars Jedi 3 are ones talked about the most. Meanwhile, Star Wars Zero Company is gaining updates that show off a deep tactical experience crafted carefully with elements of XCOM and Mass Effect into one of the franchise’s most exciting projects in quite some time. By comparison, one game’s consistent delays in any relevant news makes it very low on player priorities, especially after what its developer shared recently.

Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse Is Apparently “Years Away” From An Official Release

Courtesy of Quantic Dream

According to anonymous sources who spoke to Insider Gaming, Star Wars Eclipse has been very stagnant in its recent development, making very little progress in the last several months. Its release date is now much further off than players may have expected, with new margins placing the game’s launch “years away” at least. This hypothetical 2027, 2028, or even 2029 release window could be confirmed or denied at any point, but is looking more likely with news around the game being so sparse.

This comes after Star Wars Eclipse developer Quantic Dream, the studio behind games like Detroit: Become Human, was bought out by NetEase in recent years. Questions about the game’s funding have been persistent, possibly due to this change taking place. With Quantic Dream’s other project Spellcasters Chronicles in development too, there are additional rumors that one game is taking priority over another within the studio. Of course, layoffs at NetEase may have something to do with Star Wars Eclipse‘s delay too.

Although not the Star Wars game in development with the biggest question mark right now, Star Wars Eclipse‘s biggest struggles are much larger obstacles than players would like. Based on additional sources, Star Wars Eclipse has much of its content built, but is having a hard time finalizing its product before marketing gameplay or revealing any sort of release window. This last push seems to have put the whole project on hold, causing an impromptu delay that has a heavy impact on the roadmap behind Star Wars games.

Previous Rumors Of A 2026 Launch Have Seemingly Been Debunked

This news of Star Wars Eclipse‘s delay is even more disheartening when you consider how many rumors pointed toward the game’s 2026 release. However, this was back in 2023, when developer Quantic Dream was facing several allegations regarding the toxic environment of the studio. It’s possible that this promise of a release in the future was meant to turn attention away from the dismissal of accusations from the development group from the Paris Court of Appeals, offering a vague timeline without any substance.

This offered extension also was brought up around the time when the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was facing turmoil, taking some pressure off Star Wars Eclipse‘s status. With everything we know now, it’s safe to say that the 2026 margin was way off even three years ago, with a real possibility that Star Wars Eclipse won’t come out until nearly a decade past when it was initially shown. That is, of course, if it doesn’t get cancelled outright before it even has a chance to get into player hands.

Internal Struggles & Creative Differences May Have Sparked This Star Wars Project’s Delay

Other turmoils within Quantic Dream have only reinforced the questionable state of Star Wars Eclipse more. For example, the lead writer for Star Wars Eclipse departed the studio recently, taking away a key creator tied to the narrative made over whatever years of development went into the title. Although creative disputes over a game’s direction are common to get it on track, they can also create roadblocks that prevent anything from being made.

Problems may also be tied to NetEase, who may be holding off funds for Quantic Dream needed to finish Star Wars Eclipse‘s development. Financial returns from Spellcasters Chronicles could play a part too, but as of right now, it seems like everything is stacked against the studio’s progress in Star Wars. Given the number of controversies surrounding Quantic Dream founder David Cage as well, internal pressures and conflicts could be at an all time high within the creative group.

As of this time of writing, it’s impossible to tell when this game will be revealed, but all signs are pointing toward a longer wait than anyone hoped for. For now, Star Wars Eclipse is a game that may as well not exist, at least until more information is revealed about its current state in the coming years.

What do you think about Star Wars Eclipse not being ready for at least another few years? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!