Every Star Wars Game in the Works Right Now

Star Wars is one of the biggest properties in media across film, TV, and video games. Over the last few years, the franchise has released several hit games, including titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Outlaws. With that continued success, the team behind the franchise has put several games into active development that will be released over the next few years.

While we don’t have firm launch dates for any of the upcoming Star Wars games, we know that at least four games are being worked on as we speak. Here’s everything we know about every Star Wars game in development as of 2025.

Star Wars: Eclipse – Quantic Dream

In December 2021, Quantic Dream revealed that it was working on an action-adventure game called Star Wars: Eclipse. Thus far, all we know about the game is that it will feature several playable characters and branching narrative paths. That’s on par with what we’d expect from the studio that developed Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls but is unique to what Star Wars fans are used to from the video game space.

We also know that Eclipse is set 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, giving the developers plenty of room to experiment as they explore the High Republic era. When the game was announced, it was said that we shouldn’t expect it until 2027, so don’t be surprised if we don’t hear anything from the studio this year. That said, Eclipse might reappear at this year’s Game Awards to build hype ahead of its launch date.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Saber Interactive

The Knights of the Old Republic remake was originally announced in 2021. Developer Aspyr was originally scheduled to handle the remake, but in 2022, it was announced that the team had been replaced by Saber Interactive. To add further intrigue to the story, the original teaser trailer was hidden on YouTube in 2023, causing confusion among the franchise’s fans.

Sony quickly announced that it was a music rights issue, quelling some of those concerns. In 2024, Saber Interactive’s parent company Embracer planned to sell off the company, paving the way for Saber to develop the Knights of the Old Republic remake as a private company. Earlier this year, Saber’s CCO Tim Willits announced that everything is still progressing, but the team isn’t ready to announce anything. Hopefully, we’ll hear more about the KOTOR remake later this year.

Star Wars Jedi 3 – Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s director Stig Asmussen left Electronic Ars to start his own company soon after the second game in the series launched. However, EA quickly confirmed that the Star Wars Jedi series is going to be a trilogy.

At this point, all we know is that EA is working on a third game and it will be the final game in the series. Plans could shift and change, but that was the publisher’s plan as of late 2024. Most likely, we’ll be waiting until at least 2027 before the third game is ready. Respawn took four years between the first and second games, and with a new director, it’s likely fans will be waiting for a similar timeframe. That said, there have been hints that it’s coming sooner than expected.

Unannounced Star Wars Tactics Game

The last Star Wars game we know about as of this writing is one that is formally set to be announced soon. Details are light but Lucasfilm Game recently revealed that it will be showing off a new Star Wars turn-based tactics game at the 2025 Star Wars Celebration on April 19th.

Details on the project are scarce, but it is known that Bit Reactor and Respawn are teaming up for development. The former studio is made up of developers who previously worked on tactics franchises like XCOM and Civilization, meaning it has the chops needed for the genre, even if it’s a newer studio. Fortunately, we’ll learn much more about the game shortly.