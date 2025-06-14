10 Best Characters on The Expanse

The Expanse brought scores of compelling characters to life throughout its six-season run on SYFY and Prime Video from 2015 to 2022. Based on the first six novels of James S.A. Corey‘s titular series, The Expanse takes place hundreds of years in the future when humans have colonized the Solar System, dividing into three primary factions: Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt. Climate change, population growth, and dwindling resources have brought Earth to its knees, while the heavily-militarized congressional republic of Mars is always prepared for battle the two aforementioned societies prey on the Belt’s population, who grow exhausted from constantly fighting to survive.

Over the course of The Expanse, war erupts in the Solar System as a terrifying supernatural threat emerges. The space opera boasts exceptional world-building, an array of superbly-developed characters, and a variety of captivating plot threads. Elevated by talented acting performances, The Expanse‘s greatest characters originate from all corners of the Solar System. These 10 characters from The Expanse are intricately layered and endlessly fascinating, as the legendary sci-fi show produced some of the best TV arcs in recent memory.

1) Marco Inaros

Of all The Expanse‘s villains, Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) could easily be considered the best. Justifiably infuriated by Earth and Mars’ exploitation of the Belt, Marco forms an armed coalition aimed at liberating his people in The Expanse Seasons 5 and 6. Although he certainly has a point, Marco’s preferred path to freedom for Belters involves far too much death and destruction. He’s narcissistic and only pretends to care about about the well being of his son Filip (Jasai Chase-Owens) as his Free Navy wreaks havoc across the Solar System without a plan to sustain the Belt’s resources. Marco’s characterization as a faux revolutionary in contrast to other Belter freedom fighters renders him a three-dimensional villain, and Alexander’s forceful portrayal is among the most memorable on The Expanse.

2) Fred Johnson

Before Marco took the helm of the Belt, Fred Johnson (Chad L. Coleman) served as the Outer Planets Alliance’s (OPA) foremost leader. Despite being born on Earth, Fred earns the trust of many Belters and proves a valuable ally to the crew of the Rocinante. Although imperfect in his judgement, Fred has a good heart and always aims to heighten the Belt’s stature relative to Earth and Mars. Tragically, Fred’s position of influence directly results in his assassination at the hands of Marco’s Free Navy in The Expanse Season 5. Fred’s death is one of the show’s sadder moments, but the character remains a shining example of a complex individual trying his best in a complicated world.

3) Klaes Ashford

Commander Klaes Ashford (David Strathairn) will forever be known as a legend of the Belt. A former space pirate nicknamed “The Ghost Knife of Callisto,” Ashford works as a prominent OPA figure aboard the Behemoth in The Expanse Seasons 3 and 4. Ashford’s wit and fearlessness in combat make him notorious among Belters, and he also functions as a sound leader. It’s heartening to witness a character so loudly proud of his roots, as The Expanse‘s representation of devotion to one’s people and one’s cause flows effortlessly through Ashford. Following his pivotal role in the Belt’s advancement toward a new era, Ashford unfortunately falls victim to Marco’s takeover, marking a devastating end for such a formidable fighter. Still, there aren’t many cooler characters in The Expanse than Ashford.

4) James Holden

The main protagonist of The Expanse, James Holden (Steven Strait) finds himself embroiled in the tense relationship between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. A former United Nations Navy member, Holden captains the Rocinante amid all kinds of treachery, from a mysteriously ravaged asteroid to an uninhabited foreign planet. Intelligent, compassionate, and firm in his beliefs, Holden strives to make the Solar System a better place in any way he can. It’s a shame that The Expanse TV show didn’t get to finish Holden’s story from the books, as his importance becomes even greater down the road. In spite of his place at the forefront of The Expanse‘s narrative, Holden is far from the most interesting character in the series — which merely proves just how incredible the show’s other personas are. Still, he’s a worthy lead whose captivating journey sees him discover his place in the universe.

5) Clarissa Mao

Clarissa Mao (Nadine Nicole) follows The Expanse‘s greatest villain-to-hero arc, beginning as a vengeful operative bent on killing Holden to winding up a member of his crew on the Rocinante. The daughter of unethical businessman Jules-Pierre Mao (François Chau), Clarissa receives implants granting her super-strength abilities, enabling her to take out multiple enemies in a swift burst of adrenaline. After her failed attempt to exact revenge on Holden for causing her father’s downfall, Clarissa sets off on an absorbing redemption arc. She’s taken under the wing of Amos Burton (Wes Chatham) and learns to lean on others for support. The Expanse proves that Clarissa’s moral grayness and troubled past don’t define her, as the character ends up a genuine hero.

6) Amos Burton

Amos Burton won the hearts of The Expanse fans thanks to his blunt personality and brutality in battle. The Rocinante’s mechanic leaves his dark past of crime and childhood trauma on Earth behind, seeking a better life in the cosmos. Belonging to a close-knit group of fellow misfits doesn’t erase Amos’ moral corruption, as he often struggles to contain his violent outbursts. At the same time, Amos is extremely lovable and kindhearted to those he trusts, establishing him as both an amazing ally and a fearsome foe. In The Expanse, Amos finds the support and guidance he needs on the Rocinante and surmounts his pain through purpose.

7) Bobbie Draper

In The Expanse, no one is more powerful in the heat of battle than Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams). Introduced as a Gunnery Sergeant in the Mars Congressional Navy, Bobbie endures a wild series of events in the show. She grows from a staunch Martian loyalist to a mighty protector bent on ensuring the safety of everyone in the Solar System. Tough beyond belief and unwilling to accept nonsense from anyone, Bobbie stands out as one of The Expanse‘s most thrilling characters to root for. Bobbie’s combat sequences while wearing her power armor are exhilarating to watch, and her growth as an advocate for humanity from The Expanse Season 2 to Season 6 is soundly written.

8) Chrisjen Avasarala

UN Secretary General Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) is wonderfully endearing with all of her foul-mouthed wit and sarcasm. In addition to her amusing personality, Avasarala is a force to be reckoned with as a politician. The ever-persistent leader of Earth won’t be outmatched in negotiations, plotting scheme after scheme to reach her goals. However, Avasarala’s personal development emerges as the most compelling aspect of her character throughout The Expanse, as she begins as a ruthless, Earth-first-minded ruler and transforms into a more open-minded individual considerate of all people’s survival amid the various threats they face. Magnetic in the role, Aghdashloo is easily a top performer in The Expanse, delivering a lively and nuanced portrayal of Avasarala.

9) Naomi Nagata

The Rocinante couldn’t thrive without the presence of Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper). A gifted engineer, Naomi came from difficult beginnings in the Belt, growing up in poverty and aligning with violent sub-factions. Naomi’s new life during the events of The Expanse sees her discover the loving family she never had and fight for a cause she believes in. Her close bond with Amos and romantic relationship with Holden cement her as the crew’s heart and soul, while her ability to efficiently carry out repairs saves the ship countless times. Most importantly, Naomi is a survivor. In The Expanse Season 5, She escapes her ex Marco’s clutches by leaping into outer space without a suit on and somehow stays alive on a drifting freighter rigged to explode. Naomi is a fantastically layered human with remarkable strength in the face of suffering.

10) Camina Drummer

Undeniably fierce, strong-willed, and a Belter above all, Camina Drummer (Cara Gee) is the best Belter in The Expanse. Drummer’s existence on screen derives from several book characters combined to form one extraordinary persona and arc. From The Expanse Season 2 to Season 6, Drummer rises from Fred’s assistant on Tycho Station to the commander of her own fleet in the war against the Free Navy. Through all of her triumphs and shortcomings, Drummer remains true to herself, her values, and her people. Drummer’s resolve greatly factors into her rise to being named the newly-established Transport Union’s president in The Expanse‘s finale. The depth, vulnerability, and narrative space granted to Drummer following her introduction as a minor character reflects Gee’s brilliance in the role, as well as Drummer’s capacity to illustrate the true essence of The Expanse.

All seasons of The Expanse are available to stream on Prime Video.