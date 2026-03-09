Resident Evil Requiem’s Difficulty Levels Aren’t Consistent

Resident Evil Requiem has multiple difficulty modes that alter the gameplay of the survival horror’s story, strengthening enemies or making resources more scarce to provide an additional challenge. The blend of action and horror in Resident Evil‘s latest installment is engaging no matter what difficulty you play on, but some have more defined limits than others. In fact, the degree at which some difficulties restrict or expand your gameplay options strike no middle ground for players looking for a intermediate playthrough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The existing difficulties of Resident Evil Requiem are Casual, Standard, and Insanity. Casual is for those who want a narrative experience first, with enemies going down easy through auto-aim systems in place during your adventure. Standard is slightly tougher, with Modern or Classic settings for players looking to keep classic Ink Ribbon saves from the series or not. Finally, Insanity is a post-game challenge unlocked after you beat the game once, allowing you to use New Game+ weapons and tools to combat far stronger enemies.

Resident Evil Requiem’s Difficulty Modes Are Either Too Easy Or Far Too Difficult With No In-Between

Both Casual and Standard mode are fairly easy ways to beat Resident Evil Requiem, with even the “recommended” difficulty not posing as much of a challenge if you’re resourceful. Going out of your way to explore different areas will have you full of ammo at all times, especially for the harder sections as Leon that require you to have more firepower. Leon’s arsenal makes quick work of even the toughest enemies when you have ammo, even when there are far more foes than in Grace’s sections.

The reduced health of enemies in Casual mode almost makes it painfully straightforward, but not even the inclusion of Ink Ribbons in Standard can make it harder. Autosaves in Standard (Classic) difficulty are fewer, but you can craft Ink Ribbons frequently if you have the right materials. In either Casual or Standard, the puzzles and item placements don’t change on Classic or Modern’s lack of Ink Ribbons, making it easier to plan your approach even when you die.

In contrast, the Insanity difficulty is almost harsh in its execution, creating a massive gap of challenge between it and the Casual/Standard modes. Insanity’s elevated enemy health, changed secrets, and far stricter item spawn locations feels punishing rather than an interesting approach. In many ways, Insanity almost feels like a playground for cheats like Infinite Ammo, or a testing ground for New Game+ weapons, rather than an elevated test of resource management that fans would expect from Resident Evil.

An Intermediate Difficulty Could Provide A Classic Resident Evil Experience That Feels Just Right

Courtesy of Capcom

Some fans have suggested that a difficulty between Standard and Insanity would be the perfect middle ground, such as a “Hardcore” with Modern/Classic differences. This would solve Standard’s inclusion of many item drops and resources that almost make the mode too easy, with a “Hardcore” difficulty making ammo and other materials far harder to get. Unlike Insanity, which makes some items almost non-existent, an intermediate mode may provide an even level of resources that rewards players who skillfully retain what they’re able to find.

One of the biggest complaints of Insanity is how much health enemies have, and how difficult they are to stun compared to Standard difficulty. Introducing more creative difficulty spikes that aren’t as big of a jump could create an interesting playthrough option that doesn’t feel as overwhelming as Insanity can be. With the shorter length of Resident Evil Requiem compared to other games in the series, the inclusion of a new difficulty would add more content to the game before any DLC.

A middle difficulty could also limit Ink Ribbons to some degree, emulating an even more traditional Resident Evil experience than Standard mode provides. Standard difficulty has more opportunities to craft Ink Ribbons than ever before, so a “Hardcore” mode could simply make Ink Ribbons limited items you find rather than create. Changes to puzzles, changed item drops, and other nuanced shifts could close the difficulty gaps present in the game, providing perhaps the most nostalgic experience for fans possible.

The Leon and Grace sections have their own balance to them, but a healthy increase of difficulty in both without making either close to impossible could provide a unique challenge even for players who’ve beaten the game. Adding an intermediate difficulty to Resident Evil Requiem is a great way to put in more content too, giving players another reason to embark into a survival horror story again.

Do you think Resident Evil Requiem needs another difficulty mode? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!