This Game Showcase Is Actually The Best Part of The Game Awards & Here’s Why

Each December, The Game Awards is one of the biggest showcases of the year. Alongside doling out awards like Game of the Year, this event is packed with new trailers, game reveals, and announcements. Big AAA games tend to drop exciting news for the year ahead, and if you love action-adventure games, shooters, and RPGs, there’s likely something to look forward to. However, many smaller games don’t appear during the packed 3-hour marathon event. Instead, many smaller game showcases have been folded into the weeklong Game Awards event lead-up, including the one I always look forward to the most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since 2020, the Wholesome Snack showcase has been a dedicated space for cozy game announcements and trailers. Each year, there is a special The Game Awards edition of this cozy game showcase, which is even aired via the official Game Awards YouTube channel. This year, the Wholesome Snack Showcase aired on December 9th, 2 days ahead of The Game Awards. And as always, it’s packed with exciting announcements from chill, cute, and cozy games. Here are the highlights from this year’s event, which once again is likely to be my personal favorite part of Game Awards week… unless Bethesda plans to shadow drop Elder Scrolls 6, of course.

All Wholesome Snack: Game Awards Edition New Game Announcements

The Wholesome Snack showcase typically features a mix of indie games and games from smaller studios, with an emphasis on titles with a wholesome, laid-back vibe. As much as I’ll be waiting on that rumored Divinity: Original Sin 3 reveal at The Game Awards proper, I will forever love cozy games. That means I look forward to the Wholesome Snack showcase every year, and this year’s was no exception. If you want to experience the full event for yourself, you can catch the replay of the Wholesome Snack Showcase below:

Play video

To get a feel for all the games featured, it’s definitely fun to watch the full showcase. But if you’re looking for a quick recap, here are the brand-new game announcements that dropped during the 2024 Wholesome Snack showcase.

First look reveal trailer for thrift shop sim, Thrifty Business, from Spellgarden Games

World premiere trailer for post-apocalyptic adventure game Verdant

World premiere trailer for board-game-inspired character-driven cozy game, Travel Pack

First premiere trailer for community-based game Find Your Words, coming in 2026

World premiere trailer for bug-catching matching game CatchMaker, out in 2026

Along with brand-new game announcements, we got some exciting updates about cozy games already in the works this year, as well.

Image courtesy of Studio Drydock

Along with brand-new game releases, the Wholesome Snack showcase gave us some insight into other exciting trailers and game announcements. Here are the biggest announcements from the 2025 Wholesome Snack showcase.

The release date for the hidden object game Lost & Found Co. was confirmed as February 11th for Steam

Studio Drydock, the team behind Wylde Flowers, unveiled a new trailer for its new game, Wylde Society.

New exclusive look at Coffee Talk Tokyo, out March 5th for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

New in-depth trailer for the Netflix-published cozy MMO from Spry Fox, Spirit Crossing, with a Steam 2026 platform announcement.

Demo announcement and new trailer for magical girl anime-inspired deckbuilder, Mirage: Miracle Quest.

Beloved early access game Cozy Caravan confirms its arrival on Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade on January 8th

In-depth gameplay trailer and demo announcement for Arcane Eats, a cooking sim deckbuilder that’s giving Delicious in Dungeon vibes.

Exclusive new trailer for life sim RPG hybrid Mandrake, with a new critter introduction.

The full list of games featured in the Wholesome Snack showcase for 2025 is on the official Wholesome Games website. This includes links to Steam and other platforms where the games are available to Wishlist. So if any of these sound good, you can head there for more information. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have several new games to wishlist.

Did you tune in for the Wholesome Snack Showcase this year? What was the most exciting announcement? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!