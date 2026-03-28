Solo Leveling: Karma Drops New Trailer to Explore Its Story

Solo Leveling’s first two seasons quickly established the anime adaptation as one of the biggest series in the medium in recent years. While a third season has yet to officially be confirmed, many anime fans believe that it is only a matter of time before we see Jinwoo Sung return to the anime world. Luckily, we won’t need to wait until Solo Leveling season three to see the protagonist return. This year, Solo Leveling: Karma is planning to introduce a brand new story in Jinwoo’s life, as a new trailer for the story hints at what the former worst hunter in the world is up to.

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Solo Leveling: Karma is an upcoming “Roguelite Action Role-Playing Game” that will once again put Jinwoo in the driver’s seat to explore a story that hasn’t made its way to the anime. Documenting a war taking place in the “Dimensional Rift,” seemingly after the events of the anime adaptation, here’s how Netmarble described the latest trailer and the big story reveals: “We’re thrilled to share the special PV for Karma, freshly unveiled at the Aniplex Booth. The untold story of the 27-year war within the Dimensional Rift. A brand new Roguelite Action RPG is coming your way soon. Stay tuned for the epic journey of Karma that lies ahead.”

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Solo Leveling Season Three Details

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As of the writing of this episode, Solo Leveling’s third season hasn’t revealed much in terms of news. A release window has yet to be revealed by A-1 Pictures following the conclusion of season two last year, with fans of the WEBTOON adaptation hoping to see Jinwoo return sooner rather than later. While season three hasn’t been confirmed, the anime’s producer, Atsushi Kaneko, did have the chance to talk about the show’s return at last year’s Anime Expo.

Specifically, Kaneko discussed both the popularity of the first two seasons, along with what he is hoping to see in season three, “While thrilled with the response (to the anime), I personally don’t feel like the series is known by everyone at this point. Solo Leveling isn’t as universally recognized in Japan yet. As a Japanese person living in Japan, the anime is not at the level of Dragon Ball, One Piece, or Naruto. If season three happens, that’s when I want to truly break that boundary.”

Based on the source material, there’s a strong possibility that an upcoming third season won’t be the grand finale for Solo Leveling. The original WEBTOON still has enough material to warrant at least two more seasons, and that’s before we even dive into the franchise’s sequel. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok takes place following the events of the original series, focusing on Jinwoo’s son, who is attempting to learn more about his father while navigating a dangerous world. It might be years before we see this sequel animated, but the popularity of the franchise means that we’ll most likely see this story hit the anime world.

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