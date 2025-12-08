Today Is Your Last Day to Get a New Weapon in Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 fans have a limited time to grab a new weapon before it becomes unattainable. Battlefield 6 is one of the big comeback stories of 2025. The Battlefield franchise was down and out after Battlefield 2042. Few fans had faith that EA would be able to salvage the brand after that horrendous misfire, especially since 2042 was supposed to be the answer to an already downward trend for the series. With that said, Battlefield 6 largely gave fans what they wanted. It’s not perfect and there’s room to improve, particularly when it comes to the game’s maps, but it was a hit.

Battlefield 6 is currently reported as 2025’s best selling game, but we’ll see if that holds through the holiday season. Even if it ends up in the number 2 slot behind Call of Duty, it will still be a massive success for EA. Now, Battlefield 6 is in full swing with its post-launch content. The game has already rolled out two maps as part of the base game’s free content, a battle pass, a free-to-play battle royale game with its own map, and much more. There is a lot of content out of the gate, some of which rewards players for putting time into the game.

Battlefield 6‘s DB-12 Shotgun Is Only Available for a Limited Time

For the last few weeks, there has been a limited event in Battlefield 6 known as “California Resistance”. It came complete with its own battle pass that gives you a variety of rewards, including vehicle skins, calling cards, character skins, and even a gun. One of the very first rewards is a weapon package for the PW7A2 SMG, but if you complete the entire pass, you’ll get the DB-12 shotgun. It’s a bullpup shotgun that quickly fires two rounds before needing to be pumped thanks to its double-barrel design. It also has a fairly large capacity, allowing you to have 16 shells before needing a reload.

Today is the last day you can unlock the DB-12, as Battlefield 6‘s California Resistance pass expires tomorrow, December 9th. Anyone who has the gun will be able to keep it and use it freely. However, if you don’t get it, there’s no telling if you’ll have another opportunity to get it. It would be surprising if it vanished forever; however, you may want to treat it that way if you really want to grind for it. It’s likely the shotgun will appear again later as an unlockable through challenges. If you don’t have time to grind, you can buy skips for the pass with real money, allowing you to earn every item in the event without playing for it.

You’ll be able to earn it by simply playing and earning battle pass tokens otherwise. I wouldn’t encourage you to spend money for this, as the DB-12 isn’t the best shotgun by any stretch of the imagination. It requires a minimum of two shots to kill someone who is at full health, even if you’re up close and personal. At best, you’ll deal 80 damage, but if you don’t get that second shot off, it’s futile.

Fans have been pretty critical of the shotgun, saying not only is it not worth spending money on it, but it’s not really worth the time investment to get it either. Of course, some completionists may want an extra gun in the arsenal. You never know if the gun will be buffed later to make it more adequate.

