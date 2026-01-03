What a Mistborn Video Game Could Look Like (Now That It Might Actually Happen)

Brandon Sanderson is one of this decade’s most prominent epic fantasy writers. He has several well-known and beloved series on the market, including the long-running Mistborn, which began in 2006. As Sanderson has gained prestige in the fantasy world, fans have begun hoping to see video games based on his works. In fact, a Mistborn video game was once in development, but the project ultimately fell through. Now, however, Sanderson is in talks to once again get a video game based on the world of Mistborn underway.

In a lengthy “State of the Sanderson” post, the fantasy author shared updates about various projects. This included a look back on 2025 before diving into what fans can expect from Sanderson in 2026 and beyond. Along with plenty more novels in the works, the author confirmed he is once again working on getting a Mistborn video game made. Reportedly, Sanderson has seen “some real interest on the video game front,” adding that he is in talks with AAA developers to “make a Mistborn game happen.” Though it’s early days for this fresh round of working on a Mistborn video game, it certainly sounds like it could finally become a reality. But what could that look like for fans?

Mistborn’s Presence in Gaming & What It Might Mean for a Video Game Adaptation

Image courtesy of Dragonsteel and Brotherwise Games

The Mistborn series already has a few handholds in the gaming world, though a video game adaptation has yet to emerge. In 2024, Brotherwise Games published Mistborn: The Deckbuilding Game. This game puts players in the role of Allomancers, acquiring metals to burn and activate powerful abilities. It features several prominent characters from the Mistborn universe, with stunning artwork to match.

A video game adaptation could well learn a few things from this, particularly when it comes to translating Allomancy powers into gaming form. But even with the popularity of deckbuilding video games, it doesn’t sound like that’s the direction Sanderson wants for the Mistborn video game. So, it’s likely that the project will be a different take for a different medium.

There is also the 2011 TTRPG, Mistborn Adventure Game, which blends narrative-based gameplay with dice rolls. This tabletop RPG translation of the Mistborn franchise uses systems like social classes, attributes, standings, traits, and powers to let players form their own characters in the world of Scadrial. Mistborn Adventure Game released its last supplement released in 2023 and is still available for fans to enjoy.

Along with this early TTRPG, a new Cosmere RPG is set to release in Fall 2026, and it will include campaign settings centered on both the Stormlight and Mistborn series. This new system leans more into the D20-based system, with skills tests and talent trees at its foundation. If I had to place my bets, I’d say that a video game adaptation will likely feel more similar to this translation. After all, games like Baldur’s Gate 3 have proved that TTRPGs like D&D can become incredibly popular video games. However, we’ve also got Sanderon’s early visions of a Mistborn video game to contend with.

What Happened to Mistborn: Birthright & How This New Project Might Be Different

Image courtesy of TOR

The first attempt at a Mistborn video game, Mistborn: Birthright, was announced back in 2012. Sanderson described the project as “a fun, fast-paced action game with some RPG elements, cool Allomancy effects, and some (hopefully) killer dialogue.” It was also expected to be a prequel, with a new story set during the early days of Mistborn’s Final Empire. Unfortunately, the game never came into fruition. This was largely due to financial challenges from then-partner Little Orbit, who struggled to deliver on the scope of the game they and Sanderson envisioned.

Much has changed since 2012, both for Sanderson and the world of gaming. The author’s popularity has only grown since then, and the larger fan base likely means an easier time securing funding. This, along with the author’s recent statements, makes it more likely that a second attempt at a Mistborn RPG will come to fruition. What we don’t know is how closely it will align with the original vision for Mistborn: Birthright. But that first project does give us some insight into what we could see from a new venture.

Sanderson presumably got a good way into writing the prequel story that would’ve served as the foundation for Birthright. But that story still hasn’t seen the light of day. So, it’s a fairly safe bet that a Mistborn video game could still serve as a prequel with new story content, rather than following the plot of the published novels. It’s also fairly likely that players will step into the role of a Mistborn protagonist, whether a pre-written one or a character we craft ourselves. The original concept for Birthright had a pre-written protagonist, but gaming trends have shifted a bit more towards character customization in recent years. So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more open-ended options with the game’s lead character.

In terms of genre, it’s fairly likely a future Mistborn game will be an action RPG. However, with the Mistborn TTRPG and the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, we could see a turn-based RPG that feels more like a video game translation of Mistborn Adventure Game. Both approaches could certainly work, and it likely will depend on which gaming studio Sanderson ultimately partners with for the project. From the sounds of it, the author is very much still considering options, with “interest from some major players in the video game industry.”

Ultimately, I think it’s likely this new game will look different from what Sanderson and Little Orbit conceived of back in 2011. A lot of time has passed for the Mistborn franchise and for the gaming industry. But with any luck, we’ll see this attached to a major publisher with a strong history of bringing beloved fantasy IP to life, or a passionate team with a dedicated knowledge of the world of Mistborn.

