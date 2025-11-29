Why Fortnite Servers Are Down Right Now (And When You Can Play Chapter 7)

Fortnite servers are down worldwide right now and they’ll be back up in a few hours, at least that’s the hope. Almost exactly a year ago, Chapter 6 launched and gave players a whole new map and sandbox to play with. Now, following an awesome mini season that was entirely themed around The Simpsons, it’s time to launch the next chapter — Chapter 7.

Fortnite Chapter 7 officially launched with the Zero Hour event today at 11am PT / 2pm ET, and servers were taken down 15 minutes later for scheduled maintenance. It essentially gives Epic Games the time they need to fully launch the new season with as little issue as possible. The thing is, sometimes this leads to a widespread outage, like when Fortnite servers went down when The Simpsons season launched a month ago.

Scheduled downtime like this for the launch of a new season will typically take 3-5 hours. Epic usually doesn’t give an official time for server downtime to end, but history shows a maximum of five hours and right now they’re planning for 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET for uptime to return. But again, maintenance may lead to an outage as it has done many times before, and those can go for hours to days.

And given Fortnite exists on the same servers as games like Fall Guys and Rocket League, sometimes those go down simultaneously. But still, your best bet is to check back around 2pm PT / 5pm ET at the very earliest, but servers will be back up and running around 4-5pm PT / 7-8pm ET overall.

Fans who’ve been playing Fortnite for years are used to downtime like this, though it doesn’t make it any less annoying. After all, why schedule this downtime for Saturday afternoon over a holiday weekend? Some developers handle their season changes, maintenance, and downtime over night or during off-peak hours. Fortnite does this as well, but usually for short periods of maintenance, not for a major chapter overhaul.

But when Fortnite Chapter 7 is ready and servers are back up, players can expect a host of new content. It’s the launch of a new chapter, meaning an entirely new map — one based on Hollywood and the U.S. in general — and a new season, meaning a new battle pass (Lisa from Blackpink as the Festival headliner), new skins (Marty McFly from Back to the Future), and new weapons.

Moreover, because this chapter has been rooted in a partnership with Quentin Tarantino, there will also be a Kill Bill short film available this afternoon: The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge. Unfortunately, you just have to give it some time for Fortnite‘s downtime to end.

