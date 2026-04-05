You Cannot Miss This ’80s Anime-Inspired FPS Coming to Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch and its successor are home to a plethora of amazing games, but one of the few genres that’s rather pitifully catered for on either platform is the first-person shooter. While the likes of DOOM have somehow managed to make their way over, despite Nintendo’s once strict stance on being an exclusively family-friendly platform, we’re yet to see the likes of Call of Duty or really any major FPS title land on the handy handhelds.

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However, while the genre still needs a serious boost on the Nintendo Switch, it is getting one of the most underrated first-person shooters at the end of April. This ’80s anime-inspired shooter will likely turn some heads, especially for its ridiculous levels of violence and gore, but trust me when I say it is absolutely worth playing. If you have yet to experience the high-octane, over-the-top, and effortlessly stylish Mullet Madjack, then now is the perfect opportunity.

Mullet Madjack Is An Incredible First-Person Shooter

Image Courtesy of HAMMER95

Mullet Madjack is the hyper-stylish indie first-person shooter from HAMMER95 that took the world by storm for a very brief minute when it launched back in 2024. While it failed to hit the mainstream, it has quietly amassed a rather loyal and dedicated following, racking up a ridiculous amount of positive reviews on platforms like Steam. All of this lavish praise is deserved, of course, largely thanks to the game’s mesmerisingly frenetic gameplay loop that puts the majority of first-person shooters to shame. This isn’t a case of style over substance; Mullet Madjack’s gunplay is second to none, and its hook is so engrossing you’ll be playing for hours.

Mullet Madjack’s core concept is that you have just 10 seconds to live, and, in order to extend that time, you’ll need to kill as many people as possible. Naturally, this gives you two options as you blaze through the game’s many levels: you can either methodically take out every stylishly designed bad guy in the hopes that it buys you enough time to get to the finish line, or race straight to the end point and pray you don’t die before you get there. It’s an engrossing hook, one that never lets go until the very end, and it’ll have you attempt each level numerous times just to see if you can beat it a little faster or a little more efficiently.

Much like Neon White before it, Mullet Madjack is ostensibly a speedrunner’s dream without the complexity that comes with exploiting a game’s design flaws to race to the top. Mullet Madjack has you smashing through each of its floors with purpose and flair, its gruesome and stylish attack animations, plethora of weapons, and cleverly crafted level design fulfilling the power fantasy that it promises to deliver. The ’80s anime aesthetic is also used to great effect in this regard, enhancing the general environment design and animations while also elevating the rather short but nevertheless engaging narrative. Of course, all of this fits right at home on the Nintendo Switch, even if the console isn’t designed with first-person shooters in mind.

The Nintendo Switch Needs More First-Person Shooters

Image Courtesy of HAMMER95

It feels like a controversial take to say that the Nintendo Switch needs more third-party titles, specifically within the first-person shooter genre, considering, as aforementioned, the console doesn’t really cater to them. It can barely run first-party games at 30FPS, so the majority of first-person shooters, especially competitive ones, would feel unplayable on Nintendo’s handheld. Additionally, outside of those that add gyro controls, the sluggish Joy-Cons struggle to make the first-person perspective and gunplay feel responsive and snappy enough, rendering a lot of high-octane FPS games, Mullet Madjack included, subpar as a result.

However, that being said, that doesn’t mean the Switch can’t be the home of the first-person shooter. If developers put in the effort and add gyro controls, then the Nintendo Switch can actually enhance first-person shooters, giving an almost VR-esque experience as you aim with the device itself, rather than the joysticks. Sure, it isn’t perfect, and not every game does gyro justice, but those that do feel great to play. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch 2’s new mouse controls mean that it can cater to the very best first-person shooters ever made, Call of Duty included.

Additionally, indies and slower single-player-driven FPS titles can work wonders on Nintendo’s slower system, with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, DOOM, and even the aforementioned Neon White being proof of that. These games work with the limited specs of Nintendo’s consoles to deliver experiences comparable to their console and PC counterparts. Significant aim assist within a single-player context can also help with this, as it reduces the Switch’s inherent input issues without feeling like cheating.

Sure, these conditions make it a less-than-ideal console to port to, as they require a significant amount of effort on the developer’s part and a specific type of experience to get things working properly. That barrier for entry, I suspect, is largely why so many first-person shooters fail to make the jump. However, those that do, like Mullet Madjack, help to build the library of FPS games on the console, and, in doing so, bring incredible experiences to those who may never have gotten to experience them.

Will you be getting Mullet Madjack on the Nintendo Switch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!