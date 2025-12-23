Call of Duty Is Coming to Switch 2 Very Soon, According to New Report

It appears that we may not have to wait much longer to see Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch 2. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises out there, but it has largely managed to become that without the help of Nintendo. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Call of Duty did have a bit of a relationship with Nintendo. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, World at War, Black Ops, Black Ops 2, and Ghosts all came to Wii or Wii U, but there were notable omissions such as Modern Warfare 2. However, after Ghosts, the series dropped Nintendo’s hardware, likely due to a combination of hardware restraints and a lack of interest in the Wii U.

With that said, when Microsoft was seeking to acquire Activision, it took a big stance: the company promised to make Call of Duty on as many platforms as possible. This was to convince the government and players that it wasn’t planning to make the biggest gaming franchise exclusive to Xbox, but instead, bring it to even more people. As a result, Microsoft signed deals with Nintendo, Valve, and PlayStation with assurances that Call of Duty would be available on their platforms. However, many have been wondering why a Call of Duty game didn’t release on Nintendo Switch 2 this year.

Call of Duty for Nintendo Switch 2 Is Ready for Release, Says Insider

It was reported back in August that Microsoft was still working to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch 2, but no details were provided on when that would happen or what the hold-up is. However, Windows Central’s Jez Corden has provided new details that give us a lot more clarity. He noted that Microsoft wasn’t provided dev kits early enough, but now, that’s not a factor. In fact, he states that the Nintendo Switch 2 port of Call of Duty is ready to go and will release in just a few months.

The first CoD Switch version is nearly done and launching in a few months — Jez (@JezCorden) December 22, 2025

As of right now, it has yet to be confirmed if this will be the divisive Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Microsoft pledged to bring games over to Switch 2 with full parity, but it’s possible that Call of Duty is starting with an older game first to get its feet wet. Nevertheless, it seems like we can probably expect some kind of Call of Duty game on Nintendo Switch 2 by spring.

