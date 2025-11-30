10 Games We’re Most Likely to See at The Game Awards 2025

The final week of November always brings a surge in gaming speculation: which titles will debut trailers, announce release dates, or finally emerge from development limbo at The Game Awards? While the Game of the Year competition is exciting, many fans look forward to a more in-depth look at upcoming games. With 2025 winding down and the 2026 release slate already packed, many publishers are likely to save big announcements for that broadcast window. Between highly anticipated sequels, remakes, and bold new IPs, several games look especially likely to appear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of these may be simple update trailers, final showcases before release, or long-awaited release date reveals. As The Game Awards is the biggest event in gaming, fans can expect the biggest games to appear. Below are ten games we expect to show up at The Game Awards 2025.

10) The Duskbloods

image courtesy of fromsoftware

FromSoftware is supporting the Nintendo Switch 2 with the exclusive game, The Duskbloods. An online multiplayer that takes after Elden Ring Nightreign with Bloodborne-esque visuals, the setting seems steeped in gothic PvPvE horror and cooperative fantasy, a departure from the studio’s more familiar Souls-style single-player fare. Because of FromSoftware’s track record and the relative mystery surrounding the new IP, a trailer or at least a new teaser seems prime for a high-profile showcase such as The Game Awards. If they want to build hype for a 2026 release slate, this may be the best moment, especially considering the chilly reception to Elden Ring’s Nintendo Switch 2 port.

9) Nioh 3

image courtesy of team ninja

A successor in the brutal, fast-paced action-RPG series from Team Ninja, Nioh 3 has built significant buzz. With its release date of February 6th, 2026, it seems likely that Team Ninja will want to build more hype with a final trailer at The Game Awards. Given Nioh’s devoted fanbase and the series’ reputation for satisfying level-based combat, a teaser or trailer reveal at The Game Awards could both reinvigorate that community and position the game among 2026’s heavy hitters, especially after following Ninja Gaiden 4’s success. Considering the AAA scope of this project, this seems like the kind of reveal Team Ninja would prefer dropping on the biggest night in gaming. This could give an in-depth look at the challenging combat and new dual-play samurai and ninja style system.

8) The Blood of Dawnwalker

image courtesy of rebel wolves

From Rebel Wolves, a studio composed of CD Projekt RED veterans, comes The Blood of Dawnwalker, a dark medieval-fantasy RPG mixing vampiric horror, plague-year desperation, and moral choice mechanics all fueled by a dwindling timeline. In a world ravaged by war and plague, you play Coen, a man cursed with vampiric transformation who must navigate both his humanity and monstrous powers. Early trailers show gritty melee combat, stealth, vampiric powers, and a day/night cycle that changes tone and abilities. The game is scheduled for 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, making The Game Awards the perfect place to finally reveal a release date. Given how atmospheric and heavy the premise is, a trailer showcasing cinematic visuals, deep combat, and the dark fantasy world could easily put the game on more people’s radar.

7) Lords of the Fallen 2

image courtesy of hexwork games

First announced during Gamescom 2025, Lords of the Fallen 2 is set to continue the brutal, dark-fantasy lineage of the series roughly 100 years after the first. Early previews hint at intense action, challenging combat, and a grim, immersive storytelling direction that has been massively expanded since the previous game. Platforms include PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, with release expected for 2026. Given the Souls-like fanbase and the appetite for more action-RPGs with depth and darkness, The Game Awards would be an ideal place for a full reveal. A cinematic trailer showcasing combat, world-building, and story could help Lords of the Fallen 2 break out if it releases next year. It’s a strong bet, especially for players who favor visceral combat and gothic atmospheres.

6) Onimusha: Way of the Sword

image courtesy of capcom

Long dormant but finally revived by Capcom with a 2026 release date, Onimusha: Way of the Sword returns the series to its samurai-horror roots, this time set in an Edo-era Kyoto corrupted by supernatural malevolence. The game is slated for 2026 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, and recent trailers have showcased dark fantasy environments, brutal swordplay, and the ominous Oni Gauntlet. With strong visuals and nostalgia on its side, this title could easily make a splash at The Game Awards. A cinematic teaser, perhaps revealing a release window or additional platforms, could excite long-time fans and newcomers alike. Given Capcom’s return to mature horror and action themes, Way of the Sword has the potential to steal the spotlight.

5) 007 First Light

image courtesy of io interactive

Spy thrillers and Bond-level intrigue aren’t always typical for big gaming showcases, but 007 First Light is being positioned as the end-all game in this genre. This origin-story title about James Bond could headline 2026, especially considering it is developed by the team behind Hitman. Given the enduring appeal of the 007 brand and the rarity of triple-A spy-themed games, a new trailer showcasing more gameplay, the narrative, and most importantly, a release date, would be huge at The Game Awards. A cinematic trailer, full cast reveal, or even gameplay snippet would capture broad attention, potentially landing the game as a major headline for next year. What we have seen already is quite inspiring for an intense game utilizing the James Bond IP.

4) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

image courtesy of ubisoft

Rumors surrounding a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake or reimagining have floated in and out of public discourse for years. But the latest information is pointing toward an early 2026 release with a full gameplay reveal expected at The Game Awards. This title remains one of the best games in the series, and fans have been incredibly excited to see a remake. The franchise’s blend of parkour, mystical time magic, and dynamic environments lends itself well to modern AAA technology, especially after the success of The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. A Game Awards reveal complete with cinematic parkour, time-rewind ability, and reworked mechanics, could reinvigorate a series many once believed lost. For fans of action-platformers and nostalgic storytelling, this would be a standout announcement.

3) Crimson Desert

image courtesy of pearl abyss

Developed by Pearl Abyss and originally pitched as a prequel to Black Desert Online, Crimson Desert has evolved into a standalone single-player open-world action-adventure game. It is currently scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game promises massive environments, one of the biggest ever seen in gaming, combo-heavy combat, numerous mounts to expand exploration, alchemy/crafting, and a narrative-driven mercenary tale that blends gritty realism with high fantasy. Given this ambitious scope, The Game Awards represent an ideal platform to drop a final gameplay trailer, one that offers an even more in-depth look at the game. With its mix of cinematic gameplay and open-world depth, Crimson Desert could easily become one of 2026’s most talked-about launches.

2) Resident Evil Requiem

image courtesy of capcom

From Capcom, Resident Evil Requiem was revealed in Summer Game Fest 2025 as the next mainline entry in the franchise, featuring a new protagonist, FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, and bringing fans back to where it began: Racoon City. The highly anticipated, mysterious, and horror-filled game is set to release on February 27, 2026, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Given RE’s long legacy and resurgence after Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a final trailer at The Game Awards is perfect to set it up for next year. A strong showing could build early momentum and remind players that horror still thrives in AAA while still keeping fans in the dark about what to expect from its narrative and how it ties into the rest of the series.

1) Fable

image courtesy of microsoft

At the top of the list is Fable, the long-awaited reboot of the beloved fantasy-RPG franchise. Developed by Playground Games, published by Xbox Game Studios, and built on the company’s ForzaTech engine, this is the first new mainline Fable game since 2012. The new title is scheduled for 2026 on Windows and Xbox Series X|S. Fable has always thrived on charm, humor, fantasy exploration, and moral choices. With modern technology and a clear reboot direction, this could be the revival fans have long dreamed of. There has been so little known about the game, but a reveal or gameplay showcase at The Game Awards could cement excitement and solidify this as a real game. Fans have been eager to learn more, and Fable is arguably the most important game on this list, and one with the highest potential to define 2026’s RPG landscape.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!