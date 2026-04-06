3 Big Gaming Franchises Skipping This Entire Console Generation

The modern era of gaming has been partially defined by large AAA releases, but this has caused some franchises to go almost absent during particular console generations. Some of the biggest names in players’ minds have been dormant throughout the entire PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2 timeline, even if the last system on that list hasn’t been out for very long. With rumors of a new console generation launching in 2027 or 2028, there are some franchises that may not be seen until technology advances.

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Some game series have been forgotten in their absence, but the most popular ones still generate a buzz despite their prolonged disappearance. Eager fans are still hopeful for big franchises to continue through a new game, rather than constant remasters or remakes of older titles within their respective series. However, as the wait gets longer, the lack of news surrounding certain franchises may indicate how little there is planned for their future.

3. Splinter Cell

The Splinter Cell series hasn’t just skipped this console generation, it skipped the last one too. There hasn’t been a new entry in this stealth-action franchise since 2013’s Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which was released during the Xbox 360 era of gaming. As one of Ubisoft’s most recognizable series next to Assassin’s Creed, there almost hasn’t been any news of this series returning, at least not in a meaningful way. Despite a 2025 animated show on Netflix, Splinter Cell may not come back for quite some time.

This series is popular enough to gain a new game, but this could be hindered with Ubisoft’s focus on the Rainbow Six: Siege series instead. That competitive shooter has lots of esports support right now, as has elements of Splinter Cell‘s stealth action in its fast-paced FPS gameplay. Sam Fisher, the protagonist of Splinter Cell games, even showed up as a playable operator in Rainbow Six: Siege in 2020. This implies Splinter Cell may be a franchise relegated to mere cameos, but perhaps the next console generation will change that.

2. BioShock

2013’s BioShock: Infinite took players to the skies instead of Rapture’s underwater metropolis, but since that title, there has been no new adventures from this series. Some rumors have suggested that a new BioShock will come out eventually, either as a remake of the first game that started it all or a fabled BioShock 4 with a new setting. At this time of writing, though, little to no information is known about when such a game would release.

If a new BioShock comes out in the next few years, it may be a flagship game for a fresh console. The scale of BioShock‘s settings always make for amazing set pieces and expressions of technological achievement for the systems they release on, so having BioShock 4 be a selling point of a theoretical PlayStation 6 makes sense. With a new game all but confirmed through a 2019 announcement, the long and delayed development cycle for this title by Cloud Chamber Studios could cause it to skip ahead one system forward.

1. The Elder Scrolls

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It’s become clear that The Elder Scrolls 6, the next entry in Bethesda Studios’ massive RPG franchise, won’t come out until 2028 or 2029 at the earliest. This game’s scale is sure to be astronomical, building off of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and its success through how large and interactive its open world was. Even though The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered brought players back to Tamriel in a great way on current consoles, new content progressing the series is unlikely to exist on consoles now.

While The Elder Scrolls Online continues to provide a consistent experience in Bethesda’s fantasy world through expansions and updates, the franchise has avoided the last two console generations as it works on Skyrim‘s sequel. While Fallout, Bethesda’s other open world juggernaut, got a new game in the divisive Fallout 76 back in 2018, The Elder Scrolls has just been a missing piece in the company’s library for quite some time. Given the mixed reactions to Bethesda’s Starfield sci-fi title, there are some .

Many fans have been frustrated with The Elder Scrolls 6, understandably claiming that it was announced far too early from its teaser in 2018. With full gameplay still likely a year or two away and development reportedly just starting, this console generation has almost zero chance of seeing a new Elder Scrolls, as it has higher odds of being a signature title of the next generation.

What gaming series do you think will make big waves in the next console generation? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!