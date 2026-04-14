3 Most Underrated SNES Games That Deserve a Modern Revival

The Super Nintendo elevated Mario and company to the 16-bit generation of gaming, and the system featured plenty of amazing games in its vast library. Throughout the console’s lifecycle, it featured more than 1,700 official titles, and with so many games, there were plenty of underrated, overshadowed gems that have long since been forgotten. As a result, several titles haven’t been played by modern gamers, leaving a huge library of titles ripe for modern revivals. We looked through the SNES’ library, found three that absolutely deserve a modern revival, and arranged them in no particular order.

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1) Secret of Evermore

Image courtesy of Square Soft

Secret of Evermore is a unique SNES game by Square in that it was developed entirely by Americans, giving it a Western look and feel unlike anything else the studio has developed. The gameplay is similar to Secret of Mana, though the two games aren’t related. Secret of Evermore is about a boy and his shapeshifting dog who are transported to the world of Evermore, where they must navigate their surroundings and make their way in their new world. It’s a great action role-playing game that developed a large cult following. Unfortunately, it’s not available on any other system as of writing and could definitely benefit from a modern revival.

2) Zombies Ate My Neighbors

Image courtesy of Konami

Zombies Ate My Neighbors is one of those ‘90s games that doesn’t take itself seriously, and that’s what makes it great. It arrived on the SNES and Sega Genesis when it was released in 1993, and did fairly well, spawning a sequel. The game is a top-down, run-and-gun zombie shooter in which the player controls Zeke and Julie as they try to rescue their neighbors from a variety of movie monsters. It’s a funny game that’s been re-released on 8th-generation systems, but could use a remake with enhanced graphics. A first-person shooter version of the game with its quirky humor wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world, though LucasArts isn’t exactly around anymore to make that happen.

3) Shadowrun

Image courtesy of Data East

One of the most underrated action RPGs on the SNES is Shadowrun. The game was released in 1993 on the system after years of development, and the cyberpunk-fantasy game did an amazing job of adapting the tabletop RPG to the video game format, with exceptionally well-written dialogue options and characters. It was critically praised but a commercial failure, hence its underrated status. The game did get a revival with the Kickstarter-funded Shadowrun Returns in 2013 (which I supported), but what is really needed is a proper modern revival from a major studio with the cash to back it. Microsoft currently holds the rights, which is a shame because Bethesda could work some real magic with the IP.

What SNES game do you want to see remade on modern systems? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!