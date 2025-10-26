3 Upcoming Sci‑Fi RPGs That Could Finally Challenge Mass Effect’s Legacy

The original Mass Effect trilogy is some of the best work a developer has done in the genre. BioWare was able to meld solid moment-to-moment gameplay with an engaging story where players felt like they were truly helping shape the world. Since Mass Effect 3, we haven’t had many games successfully take the genre in a similar direction. Games like The Outer Worlds are solid, but couldn’t quite surpass Mass Effect‘s legacy. Fortunately, there are a few games on the horizon that have a chance to give the Mass Effect series a run for its money. Granted, they likely don’t have the benefit of three games to build a story, but they might succeed despite that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are three upcoming sci-fi RPGs that might challenge Mass Effect.

3) Star Wars: Eclipse

We will likely be waiting several more years before Quantic Dream releases Star Wars: Eclipse. It was first shown off in 2021, but it still doesn’t have a release date. It’s also worth acknowledging that the developer, especially its founder, David Cage, deservedly doesn’t have the rosiest reputation for several reasons.

Still, the stated goal of letting players create a unique story set during the High Republic Era is exciting for Star Wars fans. And that first trailer was a visual spectacle. We don’t know much about what Eclipse is bringing to the table in terms of gameplay, but it’s fair to expect it won’t be anything like Mass Effect in that regard.

Instead, the hope is that Eclipse can give players a suitably engrossing story, filled with branching paths where you decide what happens to the many characters. If it can pull that off, while providing improved gameplay from Quantic Dream’s last few games, Star Wars fans might have some special to look forward to in 2029.

2) The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

We’re taking it up a notch here. Developer Owlcat Games is working on Osiris Reborn, which is set in the popular The Expanse universe. Owlcat usually trades in isometric games, so this is its first real action game. However, it has plenty of RPG bona fides.

Before Osiris Reborn, Owlcat put out two Pathfinder games and one game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe. In addition to its work on the upcoming The Expanse game, it’s working on another Warhammer project.

We know the development team has the chops to build a great RPG, but what’s exciting about Osiris Reborn is much it looks like a more-contained version of Mass Effect. It has dynamic, third-person shooting combat, choices that shape the story, and multi-dimensional companion characters. Owlcat is looking to take a big leap, and the early returns look incredibly positive.

1) Exodus

If you’re looking for a game that’s going to topple Mass Effect, Exodus might be the best bet, and that’s because several names responsible for BioWare’s success are behind this one. Exodus is the first game from new developer Achetype Entertainment. The studio was opened in 2019 by James Ohlen, the lead designer behind Baldur’s Gate, Star Wars: Knights of the Republic, and Dragon Age: Origins.

Soon after, Ohlen brought ex-BioWare devs Chad Robertson and, importantly, Drew Karpyshyn onto the team. Karpyshyn was the lead writer behind the first two Mass Effect games, as well as KOTOR. He is working in the same role for Exodus, so it’s safe to say the story is in good hands.

Of course, Exodus is the first game from a new studio. Even though the leads have plenty of experience in the genre, you never know how these things will work out. Fortunately, everything we’ve seen thus far has been promising. Like Osiris Reborn, it has most of what you’re looking for: intense combat, adept companions, and a massive galaxy to explore.

Oh, and player choice is planned to play a big role. We don’t have too many details about exactly what to expect from that side of Exodus, but the dev team has promised branching storylines and multiple paths to play through. Mechanically, much of that seems to be happening through Exodus‘s time dilation mechanic. If handled delicately, this could open exciting new storytelling paths.

And if the big-name developers and intriguing premise aren’t enough to get the general public excited, Exodus is also bringing in Matthew McConaughey. The Hollywood star is voicing a character named C.C. Orlev, adding a bit of star power to the spacefaring adventure.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!