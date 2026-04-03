5 Best Gaming Knights of All Time

There are Knights all across your favorite games, sometimes as archetypal helmed warriors clad in full plate armor or as characters with a strong sense of duty through their own moral code. Knights come in all shapes and sizes, but the most memorable ones in games are the characters with strong convictions, who oftentimes subvert the tropes associated with the role they embody. In some cases, the greatest knights from certain titles can also be the quintessential vision of what a knight should be from stories wreathed in fantasy.

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Not every knight in gaming has to be a medieval soldier of some sort, but there are some qualities that tend to shape the archetype’s definition. Unlike samurai characters in games, knights are not always in service to someone, with their loyalties being held to an idea of a personal set of ideals over whatever figure they might swear oaths to. Some knights are defined by how they live up to these ideals, while others are made far more interesting when they fail to keep those standards.

5. Shovel Knight (Shovel Knight)

Shovel Knight isn’t the most traditional knight of all time, wielding a shovel rather than a sword or other classic medieval weapon you would see the archetype use. However, within the nostalgic 2D pixel art of the Shovel Knight sidescroller, Shovel Knight embraces everything a knight should be through his personality. Shovel Knight is defined by absolute chivalry, adopting a “Shovelry” code whose motto is “Slash Mercilessly” and “Dig Tirelessly!”

Described in-game as always helpful and honest, Shovel Knight represents a knight of upstanding virtues through adherence to their code. Almost a historical ideal of chivalry to protect the innocent and defeat evil, Shovel Knight has a lot in common with heroes of mythology and other classical tales. When combined with Shovel Knight’s deep kinship with their adventuring partner Shield Knight, this character’s unique fighting style and righteous personality craft someone special. In many ways, Shovel Knight is a fun twist on the blueprint that makes knights so enjoyable to follow as gaming protagonists.

4. Knight Artorias (Dark Souls)

Tragic stories usually follow knights, but the tale of Knight Artorias from Dark Souls might be worst fate of someone in a usually noble role. The world of Dark Souls was especially cruel to Artorias, who is mentioned throughout the game through item descriptions, character accounts, and through a boss battle with the dog Sif. The greatsword of Artorias is wielded by Sif, showing how much of an impact this character has on the story.

The mystery of Artorias is answered through Dark Souls‘ DLC, which has you fight Artorias as a corrupted boss. Through this boss battle alone, Artorias is extremely memorable, fighting with more aggression than any other foe in the game up until that point. Atrorias’ attacks are devastating, using huge leaps and greatsword mastery to deal heavy damage. Those who fight Artorias are put to the test, with his boss battle becoming the standard for humanoid boss fights in the Souls series for many games to come.

Half of the battles players remember in Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, or Elden Ring wouldn’t be possible without Artorias’ impact. However, eager players who dig into Dark Souls‘ evasive lore can learn the tragedy behind Artorias’ fierce nature. Once a proud knight, Artorias tried to fight off the forces of The Abyss, a realm of darkness, humanity, and corrupting evil. Although he helped his loyal companion Sif escape The Abyss, Artorias would become an Abysswalker stained by its corruption. Artorias resembles the “Black Knight,” or fallen hero tropes, adding depth that fans still revere years after his appearance.

3. Frog (Chrono Trigger)

Courtesy of Square Enix

Frog in Chrono Trigger may seem like a simple twist on the Princess and the Frog folktale, but this character is just as important as the protagonist within the iconic JRPG they are featured in. This transformed warrior is someone cursed by the figure Magus, and was a friend of the knight Cyrus who was slain by that mage. Frog’s journey of vengeance for his friend is stapled by one of gaming’s most legendary character introductions, as Frog’s sheer might compared to other party members is awe-inspiring.

The giddiness players have when learning they can recruit Frog is still an incredible feeling decades later. However, it’s Frog’s story related to his knighthood that make the character so compelling. As a powerful fighter, Frog is excellent at countering magic users, especially when he eventually retrieves a legendary sword that is designed to bypass magic. Yet, Frog must come to terms with their ideas of revenge when you have the option to recruit Magus, Frog’s mortal enemy. Depending on your choices, Frog’s story can go in a variety of directions, with his journey tied to a crisis of morality and duty.

The duel between Frog and Magus is imprinted in JRPG history, with both characters being an interesting foil of one another in a game full of well-written party members. The complex nature of Frog is defined by his status as a knight, and how his attempts to follow his code of justice sometimes creates conflict and strife. The nuance surrounding Frog’s struggles to either create solitude through revenge or prevent anger from consuming him leads to an amazing story without a clear answer, easily creating a knight worth remembering.

2. Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Arguably, there isn’t a knight from gaming that has been in more titles than Link, the eternal warrior of Hyrule from The Legend of Zelda series. This Nintendo icon has all of the qualities of a true knight, from a vassal to protect in Princess Zelda to the capacity to help others along his adventures through chivalry and the protection of innocents. Link’s various games have seen different iterations of the character, but this core trait has created perhaps the most consistent knight across the medium as a whole.

One of the reasons why Link is so beloved is how he captures the often-overlooked adventurous nature of the knight archetype. As Link has a goal in each game, he also goes out of his way to help others along a huge journey, accentuated more through open-world titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom. With Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask capturing this feeling long before other games would, players have fallen in love with Link’s chivalrous spirit time and again, even if they are a knight of few words.

1. The Knight (Hollow Knight)

The Knight is the unofficial moniker granted to the character you play as in Hollow Knight, whose fluid gameplay and exploration in a Metroidvania world already make the indie title one of the biggest sleeper hits of all time. Yet, The Knight to many is simply a cool design, empty in many ways without the traditional feeling of a knight from folklore. While The Knight may seem uninteresting at first, playing through Hollow Knight shows that the character is more than worthy of their title.

The Knight is operating through a shell, using an Old Nail to fight against nearly impossible odds while straining to keep its Soul intact. This character is defined by perseverance, as well as the chivalry to help others you would expect from someone called “The Knight.” However, as this role is cemented further and further, it makes it all the more shocking when you realize The Knight is not actually The Hollow Knight, as that figure is a boss you fight at the end of the game.

The Knight you play as is a story of sacrifice, no matter which of Hollow Knight‘s multiple endings you choose. To truly follow The Knight’s virtues, your bravery must be met with different levels of self-sacrifice, either by absorbing the true Hollow Knight’s Infection, defeating Radiance and returning to the Void, or embracing the Void beyond the Hollow Knight’s duty to contain the Radiance. No matter what, The Knight is a character that embodies hope, mercy, and courage among their knightly virtues, as much as any human character with the archetype.

Although The Knight may not be the most expressive character on this list, they are a figure tied to a role that encapsulates the essential duties the archetype is known for. The sacrificial nature of The Hollow Knight is one The Knight is ready to adopt through your actions, creating a knight character that stands out in a stellar game.

Who is your favorite knight from a game? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!