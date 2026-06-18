This Choice May See The Blood of Dawn Walker Surpass the Best Vampire Game of All Time

Vampire games have always been a favorite of mine ever since I played Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption. To this day, many fans and I agree it is the greatest vampire game ever made, though a healthy number believe that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is superior. Regardless, the best vampire stories are not simply about immortality. They are about watching characters struggle against what they have become. That tension has long separated great vampire games from merely good ones.

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I was already interested in The Blood of Dawnwalker when it was first revealed, but the latest news that developer Rebel Wolves has ideas for a sequel completely hooked me. But what surprised me was that protagonist Coen appears in a modern-day setting in material teasing the franchise’s future. That decision instantly reminded me of Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption, where the protagonist Christof begins as a medieval crusader before awakening centuries later in the modern world. It is a storytelling choice that helped make that classic RPG unforgettable, and it may be the key that allows The Blood of Dawnwalker to reach even greater heights.

A Vampire Story That Spans Centuries

image courtesy of activision

It is a bold move for Rebel Wolves to already be planning and teasing future games. But it makes sense when the studio has described the project as a saga rather than a standalone game, with choices carrying forward between entries. Developers have also confirmed that future stories will move through different eras, locations, and cultures as seen by the game’s latest trailer.

That plan immediately stands out today, as most fantasy role-playing games are confined to a single era. Players witness years of change at most. Vampires, however, offer a unique storytelling advantage because immortality allows characters to experience centuries of history firsthand. Few games fully capitalize on that potential, even vampire games, and this feels like a golden opportunity to exploit that.

I cannot help but compare The Blood of Dawnwalker to Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption. Released in 2000, the game followed Christof Romuald, a medieval crusader who became a vampire and was later awakened in modern times. The contrast between those two worlds created one of the most memorable aspects of the game. Watching a character shaped by medieval values navigate a modern society made the story feel larger than a typical vampire adventure. If Coen follows a similar path, The Blood of Dawnwalker could deliver that same sense of scale while benefiting from modern technology and RPG design.

Dawnwalker’s Coen’s Journey Feels So Familiar

image Courtesy of Rebel Wolves

At its core, The Blood of Dawnwalker already shares several themes with Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption. Coen begins as a man living in a brutal 14th-century world before becoming something caught between humanity and vampirism. His struggle is rooted in survival, family, and the consequences of supernatural power. These themes remind me so heavily of Christof that I can’t help but compare the two.

Those themes echo many of the ideas that made Christof’s story so compelling. In Redemption, the protagonist’s transformation forced him to confront changing moral systems, new political realities, and the loss of everything familiar. The passage of time became one of the game’s most powerful narrative tools. Players were not simply watching a vampire story unfold. They were witnessing centuries of history through the eyes of one character.

When I first played Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption, the transition to the modern era completely changed how I viewed the game. It felt ambitious in a way few RPGs did at the time. Seeing Coen appear in a modern setting triggered that same feeling. It suggested that Rebel Wolves is thinking beyond a single conflict or kingdom. Instead, the studio appears interested in exploring how immortality changes a person over generations.

The Advantage Over Every Other Vampire RPG

image courtesy of rebel wolves

Vampire games lean into one of the strongest and most popular mythos in history. Some are remembered for their atmosphere, while others stand out because of their combat systems or the freedom they give players. Very few manage to combine all of those strengths while also telling a story that stretches across centuries. That is what makes The Blood of Dawnwalker so intriguing. From what Rebel Wolves has shown so far, the game is trying to do something much larger than a typical fantasy RPG. As someone who has spent years playing vampire games, that promise is what immediately hooked me.

The game already has several ideas working in its favor. Its thirty-day and thirty-night structure creates a unique and constant sense of urgency, forcing players to think carefully about how they spend their time. Coen’s dual nature as both human and vampire adds another layer to that formula. During the day, he relies on traditional combat skills and magic, while at night, he unlocks supernatural abilities tied to his vampiric side. That sounds like the kind of system that can keep gameplay fresh throughout an entire adventure rather than relying on a single gimmick.

What really excites me, though, is that these systems will extend beyond one game. If Rebel Wolves successfully carry player choices into future entries, players could see the consequences of their actions unfold across centuries. That idea immediately brings me back to Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption, which remains one of the most memorable vampire RPGs ever made because it followed an immortal character through vastly different eras. The Blood of Dawnwalker still has plenty to prove, but the decision to place Coen in a story that eventually reaches the modern era feels incredibly ambitious. If the studio can deliver on that vision while maintaining strong combat, player choice, and narrative depth, it may not just become one of the best vampire games in years. It could challenge the game that many fans still consider the greatest vampire RPG ever made.

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