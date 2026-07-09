5 Most Promising Roguelikes That Are Still to Come In 2026 (Including One of the Greatest Indie Sequels)

Roguelikes have grown into one of gaming’s most addictive genres because they are constantly evolving. Every year, developers find new ways to build on randomized runs, permanent progression, and challenging combat. This year, fans have already enjoyed Hades 2 and Slay the Spire 2, but there are still several exciting roguelike games to come this year. Several of these promising titles already have playable demos that offer an encouraging glimpse of what players can expect on launch day.

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What stands out about these upcoming games is their variety. Rather than chasing the same formula, these games blend deckbuilding, tactical strategy, horde survival, cooperative action, and RPG progression into distinct experiences. As someone who loves downloading Steam demos during every Next Fest, I always appreciate when a game shows early confidence. A polished demo does not guarantee success, but it does show developers are ready to let players judge the core gameplay for themselves. These five upcoming roguelikes have already made strong first impressions and could become some of the biggest indie hits of 2026.

5) Annihilated

image courtesy of flashlight games

Annihilated’s premise immediately caught my eye: instead of beginning with a triumphant band of adventurers, the story opens after disaster has already struck. The legendary Hero’s party has been destroyed by a cursed dungeon, leaving its members physically and emotionally shattered. As the sole survivor of a rescue expedition, players face an impossible decision. Only one of the four broken heroes can be saved, while the others must be abandoned. That choice shapes one of four distinct narrative routes, making the story just as important as the gameplay.

Each hero has lost a defining part of themselves. The Hero has lost the power of speech, the Mage can no longer use magic, the Warrior has been stripped of incredible strength, and the Priest has lost something the game deliberately keeps hidden. With more than 200,000 words of script, multiple endings, and branching choices, Annihilated places a heavy emphasis on replayability, allowing players to enjoy its dark fantasy and psychological horror.

Dungeon exploration follows a roguelite structure filled with random events, instant retries, and punishing encounters that reward persistence. Battles use a turn-based card system where timing is critical, requiring players to activate abilities at precisely the right moment while managing limited resources. Weapons can be customized to suit different playstyles, and cursing abilities allow players to manipulate time itself to alter fate.

4) Tears of Metal

image courtesy of paper cult

Tears of Metal combines hack-and-slash combat with roguelike progression in a medieval fantasy setting inspired by Scottish history. Players battle overwhelming enemy armies while reclaiming their homeland alongside an ever-growing battalion. Unlike many roguelikes that focus on a single hero, this one constantly reminds players they are fighting as part of a larger resistance, even offering co-op. A demo has already been available ahead of its early access launch, giving players an opportunity to sample its combat.

Combat feels closer to large-scale action games than traditional roguelikes. Massive enemy groups encourage aggressive offense while squad management adds another layer of decision making. Every failed run strengthens future attempts through upgrades and recruitment, making defeat feel like another step toward reclaiming the island. After my time with the demo, it feels like a tactical take on Dynasty Warriors.

The narrative revolves around uncovering the mystery behind the Dragon Meteor while resisting an invading force. That story provides clear motivation beyond simply surviving another run. I have always enjoyed roguelikes that give each attempt narrative context, and Tears of Metal appears determined to make every victory feel like genuine progress in a larger campaign with a clear end goal.

3) Shroom and Gloom

image courtesy of team lazerbeam

Among upcoming indie roguelikes, Shroom & Gloom may have the most distinctive presentation. Its hand-drawn artwork immediately drew me in, but the game offers much more than attractive visuals. It combines first-person dungeon crawling with deck-building mechanics, asking players to build increasingly powerful card combinations while exploring dangerous underground environments. The demo has already attracted positive attention from players looking for something fresh.

Rather than treating combat and exploration as separate systems, Shroom & Gloom blends them together. Building an efficient deck is just as important as navigating each dungeon floor, encouraging experimentation with offensive cards, defensive tools, and powerful synergies. Cards have uses in combat and while exploring, forcing players to choose what is more important. That constant evolution and decision-making gives every run its own identity.

The game’s narrative leans into its strange fungal world, inviting players to descend deeper into mysterious caverns filled with bizarre creatures and hidden dangers. The unusual setting helps distinguish it from more traditional fantasy roguelikes, even if the narrative takes a backseat compared to gameplay and visuals. It is easy to see why so many players have highlighted its demo as one of this year’s standouts, myself included.

2) Ember & Blade

image courtesy of line games corporation

Ember and Blade blends survivors-like action with a dark fantasy story that feels directly inspired by Hades. You play as the demon hunter bound to an angel, effectively making you immortal so you can challenge the demonic forces of the devil, Asmodeus. The narrative is one of the standout parts of the game, with various angelic NPCs fleshing the story out as you progress. As you become entangled in the world’s tragic fate, the story poses a simple question: can destiny itself be defied?

Combat revolves around carving through massive hordes of demons in fast-paced survivor-like battles where each run steadily escalates in intensity. Along the way, players unlock heavenly blessings bestowed by angels, choosing different powers that reshape their build and encourage experimentation across multiple playthroughs. Boss battles take the form of Judicators of Fate, former mortals who sacrificed their souls for incredible demonic power. These elaborate boss fights demand careful positioning, precise timing, and strategic use of your abilities instead of relying on overwhelming damage alone.

Like the best roguelikes, death is only another beginning. Every resurrection uncovers more of the world’s secrets while giving players another opportunity to alter fate through new upgrades and strategies. Combined with visually striking environments and voice acting, Ember and Blade delivers an experience that feels both atmospheric and mechanically rewarding.

1) Warhammer Survivors

image courtesy of poncle

Few announcements generated as much excitement among roguelike fans as Warhammer Survivors. The game brings together the addictive formula popularized by Vampire Survivors with the rich universe of both Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. It comes from developer poncle, making it one of the most anticipated indie sequels. That combination alone explains why it sits at the top of this list.

The gameplay builds on the familiar survivor-style formula of fighting enormous enemy hordes while collecting upgrades that transform basic attacks into spectacular displays of destruction. Translating that structure into the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40,000 universe opens the door for iconic factions, weapons, and abilities that fit naturally into the genre’s escalating chaos.

Narrative has never been the primary attraction in survivor-style games, but the Warhammer setting changes that equation. Whether battling Orks, Tyranids, or Chaos forces, every run already carries decades of established lore behind it. As a longtime fan of both roguelikes and the Warhammer universe, this feels like one of those rare collaborations where both properties genuinely strengthen each other. If poncle delivers the same addictive gameplay loop that made Vampire Survivors a phenomenon, Warhammer Survivors could become one of the greatest indie sequels in recent memory.

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