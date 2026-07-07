Every Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Fan Vote DLC Character, Ranked

The Year 1 Pass for Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game adds five new characters to the fast-paced, 2D animated title taking the fighitng game genre by storm. With its pre-order beta now live, many players are falling in love with this game’s characters, not only for how they reference Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra, but also for how the legendary figures from those series feel to control. The inclusion of inventive play styles has players excited to see each new DLC fighter, the last of whom will be determined by the game’s audience.

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EVO Vegas 2026 revealed that after Avatar Legends‘ launch, characters like Iroh, Ty Lee, Bolin, and Lin Beifong will become full fighters as part of the Year 1 DLC. In addition, a fifth character would be determined by a poll, with players voting on five potential figures from either Avatar series to join the fighting game. Anyone who pre-orders the game gets a chance to vote, but out of the revealed characters who could potentially become fighters, a few stand out for their distinct approach to combat.

5. King Bumi

One of Avatar Aang’s closest friends, King Bumi is a staple character from Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s earliest episodes, later being revealed to be a member of the secretive White Lotus group. King Bumi is a master of Earth bending, similar to Toph, whose existence on the main roster lowers Bumi’s chances somewhat. However, Bumi has a far goofier personality compared to “traditional” Earth benders, which could culminate in an unorthodox play style that still highlights the character’s overwhelming strength.

Words like “weird” and “eccentric” were used to describe Bumi when developers spoke about the character’s potential design approach at EVO Vegas 2026. Ideas like teleporting through the ground to trick opponents and creating interactive earth objects suggested a far more mobile character compared to other Earth benders. However, not much else was shared for King Bumi, which makes sense, considering how his character was a basic introduction to Earth bending expertise in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The biggest arguments for King Bumi are tied to the old man’s personality and humor. As a “joke” character who can easily catch players off-guard with his strength, some players might be eager to add the liberator of Omashu to the roster. Yet, beyond the ability to manipulate Jennamite crystals, King Bumi hardly possesses anything unique compared to other characters, especially with three Avatars and Toph already in the game.

4. Asami

Non-bending characters are on the table for Avatar Legends, if the inclusion of Ty Lee and Sokka weren’t already a clear indication. Asami is another one of the characters on the DLC poll, and is the only non-bender within that group. Originally from Avatar: The Legend of Korra, Asami is a skilled fighter, but even stronger inventor and tactician. Wielding a lighting gauntlet from the anti-bender revolutionary Equalists, Asami has held her own in battles against dangerous opponents often in her series.

In the story, Asami is the head of Future Industries in Republic City, giving her access to advanced technology. Mecha suits, Satomobiles (aka cars), and other manufacturing/engineering tools are fully at Asami’s disposal for combat use. According to developers of Avatar Legends, her role as an inventor will give her access to tech, tools, and traps to beguile opponents far beyond what elemental benders would be capable of.

Further comments from the development team suggest that Asami will have “set up oriented moves,” alongside her signature electric glove to fight. This kind of tricky character sounds promising, but may be somewhat lackluster compared to the rest of the cast. Especially when compared to unique and powerful benders in the DLC poll, the creativity behind Asami comes up somewhat short. The number of gadgets Asami could have may lack the impact of strong bending techniques players are asking for, but the unique qualities of her character may return for a Year 2 Pass later.

3. Tenzin

Tenzin is the Air bending teacher and friend of Avatar Korra, and the youngest son of Avatar Aang. A fan-favorite character from Avatar: The Legend of Korra, Tenzin would be one of the two Air benders on Avatar Legends‘ roster, with the exception of the slight air bending the four element wielding Avatar characters are capable of. As a pure Air bender, Tenzin is a true master of that one element, possessing a level of focus and flow far more advanced than the jovial nature of young Aang’s gameplay.

Lots of air mobility will come naturally to Tenzin, at least from what developers have said about his planned play style. New fighting game character announcements like Tenzin are reminders why fighting games are so open-ended, as developers have stated that this character could push the boundaries of what is possible through air bending. Much like Aang, Tenzin is bound to have moves to push or pull opponents, or dodge around moves similar to his 1v3 battle against the villainous Red Lotus group in Season 3 of Legend of Korra.

Air blasts and high-flying techniques could also be complimented by a blend of “modern” Air bending moves that Tenzin has developed himself. With Air bending being so underrepresented in Avatar Legends‘ roster, even compared to no bending at all, Tenzin seems like a natural fit. In addition, his equally talented family could make excellent assist characters for Tenzin, once again giving him a way to join the roster without trouble.

2. Kuvira

Kuvira is the final antagonist of Avatar: The Legend of Korra, acting as the Earth bending dictator of Season 4. Control is accentuated in Kuvira’s actions, from her sound defeat of Avatar Korra in a 1v1 duel to the way she bends both earth and metal with precise efficiency. Although Zaheer, Azula, and Ozai make up good villains on Avatar Legends‘ roster, Kuvira would be another great antagonistic force for completely different reasons. At the very least, Kuvira’s Metal bending is incredibly impressive, meant to disable opponents rather than overwhelm them with pure strength like most Earth benders.

The developers behind Avatar Legends have also commented on Kuvira’s ideals of control behind her potential gameplay. Mid-range fighting seems to be the core of Kuvira’s philosophy, out-spacing enemies to ensure that she is always dominating the pace of a fight. The clasps of metal used in the show to snag targets and lock down limbs could be a large part of her gameplay, restricting what an opponent can do. Likely similar in some aspects to Ty Lee’s chi blocking, Kuvira might be able to use precise special moves to prevent other characters from performing their strongest inputs.

Much like Lin Beifong, Kuvira’s use of Metal bending in the world of The Legend of Korra easily makes her stand out from fighters from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. What makes Kuvira so fascinating is how she relies more on Metal bending than other characters, almost rarely using Earth bending techniques. This idea of a “pure” Metal bender instead of a hybrid like Lin Beifong could spark cold, calculated gameplay much like the character herself.

1. Amon

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Few characters have as much mystique around them from Avatar: The Legend of Korra as Amon, the antagonist of Season 1. Most of that Season was dedicated to what Amon’s abilities actually were, as he was able to use chi block moves like Ty Lee, but also completely seal someone’s bending away entirely. This skill, once only used through spirit bending by Avatar Aang, was a terrifying and effective way to paint Amon as a formidable foe, even if he wasn’t a bender at first.

Later, it was revealed that Amon was actually a blood bender, a deadly type of Water bender from a rare heritage. The “psychic blood bending” ability of Amon is singular to his family, contorting limbs and making Amon a master of locking down enemies. Leader of The Equalists, Amon’s use of secrecy and deception are reflected in the bending he tries to hide, with the character only using Water bending once when he was exposed by Avatar Korra.

Already, developers of Avatar Legends have confirmed that Amon’s chi blocking and blood bending would be used in tandem as he fights, sealing away his opponent’s best skills. Even as someone who could come to this fighting game late, Amon would easily be the most unique fighter on the roster as the only blood bender. The ability to disable moves and use rushdown close-range fighting could also make Amon incredibly fun to play, and a perfect staple of how diverse characters can be on this game’s roster.

When combined with assist characters, Amon will feel like one of the most dangerous characters on the roster before ever performing a move. This level of presence is something other fighters in the game (besides Avatars) lack at times, with Fire Lord Ozai perhaps being the closest. The existence of arguably the two biggest antagonists of both series would be healthy for the game too, turning Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game into a definitive experience for fans of either show.

What character will you be voting for in Avatar Legends‘ DLC poll? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!