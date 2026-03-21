The 6 Hardest Items To Earn in Resident Evil Games

Capcom has always tried to give players reasons to dive back into Resident Evil games after finishing the main story. The developer loves to give fans bang for their buck, adding in extra items and modes to keep new playthroughs feeling fresh. However, these extra items aren’t usually easy to obtain. Capcom doesn’t want to make game-breaking items accessible to everyone. If you could just grab a rocket launcher with unlimited ammo off the rip, the survival horror games would quickly lose that tension that makes them so memorable. Still, some of those challenges go a little overboard, making for some of the toughest tests in gaming.

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Here are the six hardest items to obtain in the Resident Evil series.

6) Cat Ears – Resident Evil 4 Remake

Leon’s Cat Ears aren’t just a cute accessory; they also give him infinite ammo for every weapon besides the rocket launcher. That’s a powerful addition to his arsenal, so Capcom couldn’t make acquiring it easy.

To get the Cat Ears, you’ll need to complete the game on Professional difficulty with an S+ ranking. Pro difficulty is tough enough, but the S+ ranking means you’ll need to speedrun through RE4, finishing it in under five and a half hours. Plus, you can only save 15 times, or you’ll need to start over. Oh, and you have to do it all on a fresh save, which means no New Game+ mode either.

5) LZ Answerer – Resident Evil Village

The LZ Answerer has actually become much easier to complete than it was at launch. If not for Capcom adding Lady D, Chris Redfield, and a few other relatively overpowered characters as options for Mercenaries mode, this item would rank much higher on this list. Still, prepare for a challenge.

This weapon looks like a Star Wars lightsaber and can cut through your opponents with ease. To unlock it, you need to beat every Mercenaries stage with an SS ranking. Using Ethan at launch made that task feel nearly impossible. It’s still tough with the added characters, but much more manageable.

4) Minigun/ATM-4 – Resident Evil 2 Remake

Unlocking these items has very similar requirements, so I’m grouping them. Basically, you need to finish Claire or Leon’s scenario on Hardcore difficulty with an S+ rank. If you want the Minigun, you need to play as Claire, while rocket launcher fans should play as Leon.

No matter what, you’ll need to clear the A Scenario in under two and a half hours and the B Scenario in under two hours. That’s a tight window, which can be ruined easily because you only get three total saves. If Mr. X pops up in an unexpected spot, you’ll probably have to start over. Thankfully, both weapons come with infinite ammo, making them worth the hassle.

3) Infinite Ammo – Resident Evil 7

To unlock this classic Resident Evil edition in RE7, you’ll need to finish the game in Madhouse difficulty. That means severely limited saving options, beefed-up enemies, and a shuffling of Antique Coin locations.

Look, Resident Evil 7 is scary enough. Changing the difficulty to where a single slash from a Molded can instantly take Ethan out is almost too much. You’ll need to have an expert knowledge of Resident Evil 7‘s layout to finish this challenge. Even then, I’d highly suggest looking through a guide before diving in.

2) Katana – Resident Evil: Revelations 2

Image Courtesy of Capcom

At this point, Capcom is veering into the unfair category. Resident Evil: Revelations 2 has an all-powerful katana that will slice and dice monsters to ribbons once you unlock it. However, doing so means memorizing Revelations 2‘s levels like they’re the back of your hand.

See, to unlock the katana, you need to beat Revelations 2 in Invisible Mode. That’s right. There’s a mode that turns all of the enemies in the game invisible. The only way to know where they are is by using Natalia’s pointing ability to get a brief idea of their current location. Otherwise, it’s just about knowing exactly where to go and paying careful attention to your environment. Somehow, invisible monsters are not the toughest challenge.

1) Handcannon – Resident Evil 4

Instead, that distinction is reserved for the Handcannon weapon in the original Resident Evil 4. To pick this up, you need to obtain five stars on every Mercenaries stage with every character. That might sound easy, but let me assure you that it is not.

To get five stars, you need to keep up a combo of kills. Otherwise, you won’t get enough score multiplier to earn that fifth star. However, many of the Mercenaries levels are massive, making it nearly impossible to chain those combos together reliably. You’ll want to check out some guides before starting this one, or prepare to spend hours coming up with a strategy that works. The good news is that the Handcannon takes out most enemies in a single shot, so it’s worth the trouble.

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