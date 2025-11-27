2026 RPG Confirmed for The Game Awards 2025 Reveal

The Game Awards is one of the biggest events in the industry every year. While many look forward to seeing which games win Game of the Year, others look forward to Geoff Keighley and the trailers for new and upcoming games. Sometimes, there are surprise world debuts of never-before-seen games, but in this case, the developer has informed fans that a new trailer is coming for an already revealed and highly anticipated game, aiming to release in 2026.

Developer Archetype Entertainment has confirmed that Exodus will be at the 2025 Game Awards with a brand new trailer. Fans have already seen glimpses of the world and gameplay through previous trailers, but have been eager for more information on what could be the biggest rival to the Mass Effect trilogy yet.

While news about the upcoming sci-fi game is sparse, Exodus is available through the TTRPG by Wizards of the Coast. It transports players to pen, paper, and dice and allows them to experience the fascinating world. For more visual enthusiasts, Amazon features Exodus in an animated episode of its Secret Level series. And finally, fans can read about Exodus through Peter F. Hamilton’s Exodus: The Archimedes Engine and the upcoming sequel, Exodus: The Helium Sea.

Still, the video game is one of the most highly anticipated sci-fi games of this generation. The time dilation aspect and resulting Celestials bring an interesting angle rarely seen, or at least rarely implemented well, in video games. This sci-fi action RPG is aiming to fill a gap left by the Mass Effect trilogy ahead of BioWare’s Mass Effect 5.

This is your call to rise.



A new EXODUS trailer premieres live at @TheGameAwards. December 11. Don’t miss it.



Synchronize your timepiece: https://t.co/Jo4AdUqX1y pic.twitter.com/d6DWwAMjrL — EXODUS (@EXODUSGame) November 25, 2025

The Game Awards will feature many games this year, and Exodus is just one. Many are hoping that a release date will also be revealed, as the only known window is 2026. Showcasing new gameplay, lore, and a concrete release date would be an incredible way to end 2025 and raise hype. Still, fans should prepare themselves just in case Archetype Entertainment has smaller plans for The Game Awards.

Video games often live and die by their marketing, especially trailers. Showing a bad trailer or choosing the wrong time to reveal can easily leave a stain on a game and lead to a poor launch. The Game Awards are always a gamble, as many of the biggest and most exciting games participate. Exodus is one game taking this risk, but if it pays off, it could easily be one of the biggest trailers of 2025. At least it doesn’t have to compete with CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 4.

